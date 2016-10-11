Sandusky invests $30K into local economic development corp.

But what type of dividends is the city seeing from the annual large monetary contribution?

During a recent meeting, city commissioners gave the corporation $30,000 in local funds.

Since 2013, the organization has received a total of $120,000 in public taxpayer funds from city coffers.

The corporation’s employees deploy these funds to primarily recruit businesses and create employment opportunities throughout Erie County.

Maria Muratori, the city’s economic development specialist, offered some reasons to justify these costs. Among them, the corporation directly benefits Sandusky by:

• Supplementing and marketing the city’s economic development programs with state-level business incentive programs available to companies for projects

• Conducting business expansion and retention visits

• Working with the city to catalog available development sites

• Conducting demographic and labor market studies

• Operating the Regional Incubator for Sustainability and Entrepreneurship program

Known as RISE, the program aims to grow jobs and spearhead economic development by linking business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs to regional service provides with expertise in business startup, development and acceleration.

“Sandusky contributes to (the corporation) with the understanding a healthier region means a healthier city,” corporation executive director Abby Bemis said. “Economies can’t be isolated to city or township boundaries, making unified economic development policy and activity very necessary. (The corporation) brings together the county, Sandusky, Huron, Vermilion, Perkins Township and the Erie County Township Association to set these activities through our board of directors.”

Bemis points to the corporation playing a key role in a high-tech agricultural company recently establishing its first U.S. base in Huron. The private investment totals about $100 million.

“The results benefit all,” Bemis said. “(The corporation’s) requirement of Mucci Farms with the city of Huron will mean hundreds of job opportunities for (Sandusky) residents.”

Other programs — such as the organization’s business expansion and retention program, which, for instance, ensured restaurant supply business San-Bay Co. stayed in Sandusky — benefit the city as well, Bemis said.

“The city is a member of our board of directors and therefore measuring our performance and guiding activity on a monthly basis,” Bemis said.

