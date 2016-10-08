Sandusky Mall's major makeover

Chances are the locations of some of you’re favorite stores have changed — or a few entirely new features have seemingly popped up out of nowhere.

A mini makeover swept through the mall in recent days.

With help from new property manager Scott Ransom, here’s a quick shopper’s guide to understand the updates:

Hungry for more

While most malls feature a food court, the shopping center lacked a centralized dining center.

But earlier this month, two new eastern-style food establishments — Asian Express and Lois Garden — debuted a new era of eating for Sandusky Mall shoppers.

The area also features a completely renovated seating area and new bathrooms.

A food court further complements a vast array of food offerings — Auntie Annie’s, Mrs. Fields, Ruby Tuesday and others — throughout the complex.

• “A lot of people, especially the mall employees, had been asking for a food court,” Ransom said. “A lot of people are used to going to a mall and having a food court. We wanted to increase our food options and make them available to our shoppers.”

The secret’s out

Victoria’s Secret moved to a new, larger location and expanded its lingerie offerings, which includes a more diverse section for its youth PINK line.

• “It’s a divided storefront, with Victoria Secret’s and PINK, and there’s a really nice look to it,” Ransom said. “It looks extremely sharp and is at least 1.5 times bigger.”

Working it out

Bath & Body Works also relocated, moving into a larger space to accommodate an expanded line of items, such as White Barn Collection products.

A fierce look for Piercing Pagoda

Piercing Pagoda is now located near the mall’s main entrance in a sleeker-looking kiosk.

What to make of Macy’s

All signs point to the Sandusky Mall’s Macy evading any sort of shutdown. In August, the department store’s corporate offices announced it would close 100 stores nationwide.

• “Our Macy’s does very well,” Ransom said. “They are one of the top performers in the district.”

Will Ruby Tuesday face its final day soon?

Also facing financial woes, Ruby Tuesday should keep serving popular dishes, such as the crowd-favorite salad bar, for many more days.

“I was told this location is going strong,” Ransom said. “I was given no impression that they were going anywhere.”

Simmering down on Sears

Sandusky Mall executives remain confident at least one tenant will eventually occupy the space once hosting Sears.

• “We are still in the process of closing everything out with Sears,” Ransom said. “Once that is all taken care of, we can start focusing on a new tenant. It’s not something that will happen quickly. You won’t find a tenant that will come in and take that entire space. There have been many talks of dividing that space up. We’re talking to multiple retailers about coming into that space. People are interested. I would expect something to happen, but it will be a slow process. I would say probably a year from now.”

Zeroing in on Aeropostale

Aeropostale executives plan on closing most if not all of its U.S. stores in a company rebranding process. The Sandusky Mall store, however, should resurrect itself in the coming months with a fresh look.

• “They are reorganizing and then reopening some locations,” Ransom said. “They will reopen this location sometime around January.”