SBA offers free forums to veterans

The Canton Veterans’ Business Forum will be 7:30-10 a.m. Nov. 3 at the Small Business Development Center at Stark State, 6000 Frank Ave. NW, with registration available at sbamyvetbizcanton.eventbrite.com. The Cleveland forum will be from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Nov. 8 at Corporate College East, 4400 Richmond Road in Cleveland, with registration available at sbamyvetbizcleveland.eventbrite.com.

Both events will feature breakout sessions covering basic financial literacy, business planning and mentorship, access to capital, and government procurement opportunities. Attendees will also be able to network with each other and with participating lenders, counselors and resource partners.