It's in the bag: Sandusky Mall names new property manager

As he happily strides by several different storefronts, he’s not dreaming about buying sunglasses, sneakers, designer clothing, frosted cookies or scented candle sets.

Rather Ransom fantasizes about making major investments to help bolster the 60-plus merchants all located underneath one roof.

The Cafaro Co. recently tapped Scott Ransom as Sandusky Mall’s new property manager. He replaces Neal Gray, who retired in August after 16 years in the role.

Ransom, who reports directly to the Cafaro Co., oversees:

• Running the mall’s day-to-day operations

• Supervising construction and maintenance of buildings and storefronts

• Communicating with the mall’s merchants, including prospective tenants interested in relocating

Ransom believes his past job experiences, which includes stints with Sherwin-Williams and a construction company specializing in property maintenance, can help steer the Sandusky Mall into an uncharted prosperous territory.

“Part of my strength is my ability to interact with people and really speak with anybody,” Ransom said. “That helps me with tenant relationships and speaking to them about what they need and want so they can succeed.”

Since starting about three weeks ago, Ransom walks down the mall’s long corridors at least twice a day, looking for items an unsuspecting shopper might miss.

“I’m making sure the maintenance is up to par with the storefronts and that they’re looking appropriate,” Ransom said. “Upkeep is so important. When you have a good looking mall, people will want to come here.”

A tidy-looking shopping center can help counteract some disturbing national trends beleaguering malls. Among them: anchor tenants, such as Sears and Macy’s closing, paired with more consumers flocking to urban centers for their shopping needs.

“There are still lots of people that enjoy that brick-and-mortar retailer and being able to feel the merchandise and hold it before they leave the store,” Ransom said. “But to stay strong, we need to have the proper presentation. We need to make sure our mall, from the outside to the inside, portrays a professional, attractive feel.”

Longtime mall employees feel confident in Ransom’s abilities.

“He’s shown an interest and a passion for the mall,” marketing director Mary Sartor said. “It’s a very welcoming attitude.”