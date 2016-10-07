Haunt--O-Pocolypse is seriously scary fun

The O-Pocolypse has invaded Fremont's Haunted Hydro in its 27th year.

“The hydro is quarantined and an infestation has settled upon the woods,” said Beth Turner, co-owner of the Haunted Hydro.

Guests are hoping to enter a medical hospital in a military compound. They go through the checkpoint only to be given a surgical mask. An unknown deadly disease has taken over.

Will the mask keep them safe?

A nurse conducts a quick examination and directs those who enter which way to go. She determines the fate of guests — infestation or quarantine.

“It is pretty cool this year,” Turner said.

Guests can to be both infested and quarantined, Turner said.

Quarentine is a mix of “Hunger Games” with the “Island of Dr. Moreau.”

The infestation is the second attraction in the woods.

Guests walk through the woods hoping to make their way past the River Rebels to the river, but may find themselves detained by the clans who live in the woods. Thrill seekers who make it through the woods find a chainlink fence maze where surprises await.

“It is more interactive this year. They are a little more in your face,” Turner said.

This year the Haunted Hydro has two escape rooms where, as the walls close in, guests must solve clues to escape to safety.

“Last year we had one and it proved so successful we added a second,” Turner said.

It all began with the escape room attraction Planet Escape where aliens want to take over the Earth.

“That started the Haunt-O-Pocolypse,” she said.

The second escape room is Munchie's Mausoleum

“There is some scary clowns in there,” Turner said.

Costs

$20 Combo includes both haunted houses

$25 package includes both haunted houses and one escape room

2016 Dates for the Haunted Hydro

7:30 to 11:30 p.m.

Oct. 7,8, 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, 30

Halloween night 7:30 to 10:30 Oct. 31. This night will feature something special.