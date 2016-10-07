Business people

Community Health Workers to address breast cancer

One in eight American women will develop breast cancer in her lifetime. In Erie County, that number is even higher.

That is why Firelands Regional Medical Center, through a grant from Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio, has employed the help of two Community Health Workers, Frankie Byrd and Veronica “Roni” Mehling.

According to a recent release from Firelands, the Community Health Workers will engage those most at risk for breast cancer, specifically elderly and minority women. Byrd and Mehling are not health care professionals, but will act as natural support systems for the community. Both will connect with the local minority and senior citizen populations to identify individuals who are in need of screening mammography and encourage them to get screened. They will also help these individuals navigate through the health care system.

“Because of this grant and the work of these two ladies, more women will be able to get essential breast care, and more lives will be saved,” said Angela Brickner, director of community outreach at Firelands.

SANDUSKY

Watters receives MNN credentials

Jill Watters, RN, BSN, a member of the nursing faculty at Firelands Regional Medical Center, has achieved Maternal Newborn Nurse credentials as granted by the National Certification Corporation.

These credentials are earned when an individual meets educational and/or practice requirements and takes a rigorous examination that covers the specified specialty areas.

Watters resides in Monroeville with her husband, Patrick, and their son, two stepchildren and five grandchildren.

SANDUSKY

Brown named to ACOFP board of governors

Tanen T. Brown, DO, a member of the Firelands Family Medicine Residency Program, has been selected to serve a two-year term as a resident representative on the board of governors of the Ohio State Society of the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians.

A California native, Brown received his undergraduate degree from California State University Channel Islands in Camarillo, Calif. He attended medical school at Western University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific.

Brown lives in Sandusky and when not working, he loves to participate in outdoor activities including biking, watersports and hiking.

CLEVELAND

Norwalk businessman receives CSU award

James D. Heckelman, of Norwalk, was one of 10 Cleveland State University graduates to be recognized during the university’s recent Distinguished Alumni Awards program.

Heckelmen, who received his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from CSU’s Washkewicz College of Engineering in 1962, is the founder of Dan-Mar Company Inc. in Norwalk. As president and chief executive officer for over 40 years, he led the firm in developing custom electronic products for the medical, automotive, military, mining and automotive industries. He holds nine patents.