Business Roundup

Veterans Small Business Week is Oct. 31-Nov. 4

The U.S. Small Business Administration will celebrate veteran small business owners nationwide during National Veterans Small Business Week 2016 from Oct. 31- Nov 4.

The twofold purpose of NVSBW is to applaud the success of veteran entrepreneurs and to increase awareness of SBA’s programs and services for transitioning military service members, veterans and their spouses.

“Veteran entrepreneurs are a driving force in our economy,” said Barbara Carson, associate administrator for SBA’s Office of Veterans Business Development, in a recent release. “Nearly one in every 10 American businesses today is owned by a veteran, collectively employs nearly six million workers and generates more than $1.2 trillion in receipts.”

As part of the celebration, SBA district offices and resource partners across the U.S. will host local events, including Veterans’ Business Forums in Canton and Cleveland.

In the release, the SBA encouraged veteran business owners to share their small business success stories and asked local communities to demonstrate appreciation for veteran entrepreneurs and small business owners by using the social media hashtag #MyVetBiz.