Funding secured for new Port Clinton sign

Main Street is a community group formed to highlight attractions and positive events in Port Clinton. Group members hope to drive more visitors into the downtown area by promoting events with the new sign.

“We plan on placing it near out chamber office on Madison Street,” Main Street member Nikki Adams said. “We also hope to place it at various locations during the construction of Madison Street to let people know about any possible road closures or construction timelines.”

The Ottawa-Sandusky-Seneca Joint Solid Waste Management District awarded the organization with a $1,275 grant for the new sign. The district awards money annually as part of its grant program.

“This is an amazing program available for non-profit groups,” Adams said. “They make sure the money is used for purchases made from recycled materials. That’s an added benefit.”

Adams said Main Street Port Clinton routinely pursues grants with the waste management district.

“Last year, we received a grant to purchase picnic tables made from recycled materials,” Adams said. “We used the tables during our Walleye Festival.”

With funding for the new sign secured, the group hopes it can spread the word on more events occurring in Port Clinton.

