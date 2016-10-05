Sandusky Mall has new manager

Ransom will run day-to-day operations, supervise construction and maintenance of buildings, and work with the mall's merchants.

He fills a job vacated by Neal Gray, who retired in August after 16 years as the mall's property manager.

Ransom, 40, has a bachelor's degree in business administration from Bowling Green State University and has plenty of experience in retail business. He ran the Sherwin Williams store in Sandusky for 12 years and recently served as project manager for Cousino Restoration. He lives in Huron with his wife, son and daughter.

Sandusky Mall, 4314 Milan Road, in Perkins Township, has more than one million square feet of retail space, including Macy’s, Elder-Beerman, JCPenney, Target, Dick’s Sporting Goods and more than 90 other specialty shops and restaurants.

The Cafaro Co., one of the biggest privately held shopping center developers in the U.S., owns and oversees more than 30 million square feet of commercial real estate in 10 states.