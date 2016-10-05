Redhead Ciderhouse a smooth operation

No, really. Literally.

That’s because, as one-half of the hard cider business, Raboin, the cider maker, is in charge of developing, bottling, brewing and even designing labels for each of the six types of hard cider the business produces at Redhead’s headquarters at Burnham Orchards in Berlin Heights.

What started off as cooking up a batch of the cidery’s most popular flavor, Apple Pie, in a five-gallon turkey fryer with a makeshift cinnamon infuser last year has evolved into a production of 10 barrels at a time with a batch size of 310 gallons. All apples are picked, pressed, fermented and packaged on site.

“It’s been fantastic ever since,” Raboin said. “It doesn’t taste like any other cider out there.”

Redhead is more than just a business for Raboin — it’s the continuation of a family tradition. The name for the ciderhouse is an homage to Raboin’s mother, who was a redhead and decorated her kitchen in a rooster motif. Raboin’s mother died five years ago of cancer.

“If it had a rooster on it, she had it,” Raboin laughed. “She loved roosters.”

Raboin’s interest in the cider-making business and his friendship with his business partner, Joe Burnham IV, grew at Burnham Orchards. Raboin worked on the farm during his teenage years, which is where he met Burnham. It’s also where he watched his father, Randy, press Burnham apples for the orchard’s signature apple cider. During this time, Randy would bring home fresh apple cider and began making hard cider for family and friends. Raboin became intrigued with the process and learned the process from his father. Soon, Raboin was fermenting his own Burnham apple cider.

“My family always did cider and wine,” Raboin said. “I made it for friends and family and then thought I could turn this into a business.”

What was just a side project turned into a full-time business in 2014 with the opening of Redhead Ciderhouse. Raboin now develops his own hard cider recipes while working out of a section of Burnham Orchards. In his headquarters, Raboin labors through each step of the production process for the six types of hard cider now on the line at Burnham’s. Four of those types — Apple Pie, Rehead Original, Smooth Hoperator and Hot Chick — are packaged and sold throughout Northern Ohio. A cider-beer hybrid, Black Apple, is a collaboration with Catawba Island Brewing Co. and available at the Orchard’s taproom.

“We try to have a good range for people to try,” Raboin said of Redhead’s product line.

Trying out the cider was just what Maria Dempsey and Michael Crist decided to do when they came for one of their trips to the orchard from Medina. The couple shared a sampler of ciders at the taproom, which opened in April.

After much tasting and deliberation, the couple chose a growler of apple-based Blackberry Shandy to take home. Crist said his favorite was the shandy, while Maria enjoyed the Apple Pie.

“We come here 3 or 4 times a year to get peaches and apples, but this is our first time [in the taproom],” Dempsey said. “It’s new for us.”

Raboin and Burnham plan to have even more for people to try as Raboin continues to develop new flavor combinations within the cidery. The fermentation process takes 5-7 days and the product then is in packaging within two weeks.

Raboin usually works 12-16-hour days, every day, whether it is washing kegs, filling or labeling bottles, sketching out new label designs.

The apple season might only peak in the fall, but, thanks to an on-site stockpile, Raboin has access to Burnham’s apples year-round. That means he can continue to produce 4,000 gallons of hard cider a year. In contrast, Burnham Orchard produces 10,000 gallons of regular apple cider a week from the months of September through November.

“We’re the only estate cidery in Ohio,” Raboin said. “And we’re one of the biggest orchards in Ohio.”

While Redhead may be a small slice of the apple cider pie right now, Raboin and Burnham have big plans for Redhead’s future. The duo have already branched out by hiring local distributor Maple City Ice to promote their products in area stores and bars from Port Clinton, Mansfield, the islands and Lorain, but they also took their cider to Cedar Point’s Brew and BBQ this past summer.

“We were very well-received [at Brew and BBQ], so we’ll see what’s to come from there,” Raboin said. “We have a lot more to offer coming up.”

Raboin is always developing new ideas. He wants to start making wine and has a coffee mocha wine in the works.

“I’ve got a notebook full [of ideas]” he said. “I’m always experimenting.”