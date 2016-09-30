Portage Resale grants accepted until Oct. 30

The center was founded in 2011 with a goal of helping the community, spokeswoman Mary Coffee said. The organization has awarded $160,000 in grants during the last three years.

“Last year was very successful for the center,” Coffee said.

In 2015, the organization gave grants to 25 non-profit groups and 11 food pantries in Ottawa County. Grant dollars are generated by sales at the resale center’s Second Street location.

“We’ve had even more success this year than last year,” Coffee said. “We not only give money back to the community, but we also help those in need on a daily basis.”

The resale center accepts donated clothing, furniture, toys and other items to resell at a reasonable value to residents in need.

Area non-profits seeking grant funding must submit an application by Oct. 30.

Want to join?

WHAT: Portage Resale Center grant ceremony

WHEN: Application deadline Oct. 30. Ceremony begins Dec. 6.

WHERE: 301 W. Second St., Port Clinton, Ohio.

MORE: Applications are available at the resale center, located at 301 W. Second Street, Port Clinton, and online at portageresalecenter.com.

