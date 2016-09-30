Business roundup

Residency program recognized

Firelands Regional Medical Center’s Family Medicine Residency program was recently granted Osteopathic Recognition status by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education.

Osteopathic Recognition is awarded to an ACGME-accredited graduate medical education program providing requisite training in the Osteopathic Principles and Practice. Recognition is additional acknowledgment, supplemental to accreditation, for identified elements or categories of a program.

Firelands offers three medical education programs — Family Medicine Residency, Traditional Rotating Internship, and Hospice and Pallitative Medicine Fellowship — and has provided osteopathic medical education in northwest Ohio for more than 40 years, graduating more than 285 residents and interns.

SANDUSKY

Continuing Medical Education program accredited

Firelands Regional Medical Center’s Continuing Medical Education program was surveyed by the Ohio State Medical Association Focused Task Force and was awarded Accreditation with Commendation for six years.

This is the highest amount of accreditation the OSMA awards.

“Many different departments at Firelands have to work together to make quality CME programs possible, and it’s great to see the results of our excellent teamwork and collegiality recognized by the OSMA surveyors,” said Luis Perez, D.O., director of continuing medical education at Firelands.

HURON

MetroPark gets new signage

Osborn MetroParks’ newest feature has arrived: 12 large informational panels, each about 6 feet tall, have been delivered and installed in front of the Frost Center.

The panels contain information on animals guests may see while at the park, features of other MetroParks in the county and a large-scale trail map of Osborn MetroPark.

“This upgrade has been much needed,” states a recent release from the park. “It was one of the projects promised in 2014 when Erie MetroParks levy was on the ballot. The previous panels were over a decade old and needed to be replaced.”

The new panels were designed by Erie MetroParks’ IT specialist, Ethan Unzicker, and installed by the MetroPark’s operations department.