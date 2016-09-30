Business people

Rickard promoted to assistant director

Jennifer Rickard, BSN, RN, CSRN, has been promoted to assistant director, med-surg, at Firelands Regional Medical Center.

In her new position, Rickard is responsible for the operation of nursing functions and related patient care activities throughout various medical and surgical departments within the facility.

Rickard has been employed at Firelands for 21 years, beginning as a charge RN in obstetrics. She has worked as a staff RN in the post-anesthesia care unit and in 2001 moved to the surgery center at Firelands main campus, providing care for pre-operative and post-operative patients. She has been in the nursing field for 22 years.

Rickard attended Wright State University, where she obtained a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, and she is pursuing a Master of Science at Aspen University.

She resides in Sandusky with her husband, Chad, and their three sons.

BIRMINGHAM

Tomasula named VP at Bettcher

Thomas G. Tomasula Jr. has been named vice president of human resources at Bettcher Industries Inc.

Tomasula is responsible for directing the human resources function at the corporation’s three business entities — Bettcher, Exsurco Medical and Gainco — and also supports the corporation’s international management team pertaining to HR matters involving company offices in Brazil, China and Europe.

Tomasula has more than 20 years of experience in the human resources profession, most recently as a global human resources partner for Lubrizol Corp. He has also held positions at Ratliff & Taylor, the Employers Resource Council and Cole Vision (now Luxottica). He holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Notre Dame and a Master of Arts degree in Business Administration from the University of Michigan.

In addition, Tomasula has been active in leadership roles for several regional nonprofits such as the Employment Management Association and the Notre Dame Club of Cleveland. He serves on Global Cleveland’s board of directors.

Tomasula and his family live in Rocky River, Ohio.