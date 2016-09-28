Job search made easy in Ottawa County

The corporation — pushing for economic and industrial development in the region — hosted an open house to showcase the revamped OhioMeansJobs location near Oak Harbor.

OhioMeansJobs is an online job search engine with thousands of listings for residents seeking employment. The local site previously served Ottawa County residents for 12 years.

Corporation director Jamie Beier Grant and employment resource coordinator Valiere Mannon recently spoke with the Register for a Q&A about Ottawa County jobs.

Q: Why did the Ottawa County Improvement Corporation take over the OhioMeansJobs site?

Bier Grant: We see the work of the OhioMeansJobs-Ottawa County site as a very important aspect of our overall economic development and workforce development mission. We have developed strong relationships with the business community and look for ways to support investments and workforce needs. It is our expectation that by incorporating the jobs center and job seeker into our efforts, we will enhance the impact of our work in the community.

Q: How will you improve the local job search?

Bier Grant: By assuming operation of the job center, we believe we will streamline the job search efforts of our customers. Because we have strong relationships within the business community, we can make the match between a job seekers skills and a business's needs easier.

Q: Explain how you can help residents with their job search.

Mannon: Here at the job center our team tries to customize each customer’s experience by assessing their needs; identifying skill sets; work experience; and desired career path. We assist our customers with development and reconstruction of their resumés to give them the best possible chance to get noticed by our local employers. Additionally, the job center is a place where we can connect our job seekers to possible training or education funding programs.

Q: What is the state of the local jobs market?

Bier Grant: The local jobs market is very active. If you look within a 20-mile drive of Oak Harbor alone, there are more than 3,000 job openings on OhioMeansJobs.com. More than half of these openings have salaries $50,000 per year or more. Stretch that out to a 30-mile radius and the number of job openings rises to 11,600, with 5,600 of those jobs having salaries $50,000 per year or more.

Q: How can employers and job seekers adapt to the market?

Bier Grant: The biggest challenge is making sure we match the skills of a job seeker to the job openings we’re trying to fill. If there are skills gaps, we can work with the job seeker and business to find ways to upgrade skills. The skills gap isn't just a local or regional issue, it is a national issue. But if the corporation and the job center can help close those gaps and meet the employment needs of our business community, we can continue the work in advancing our economy.

Need a job?

WHAT: Ottawa County OhioMeansJobs site

WHERE: 8043 Ohio 163, Oak Harbor, Ohio.

CONTACT: 419-707-8605; vmannon@ocic.biz

MORE: Visit ohiomeansjobs.com, or find them on Facebook and Twitter.

Reach reporter Patrick Pfanner at pfanner@sanduskyregister.com. Follow him on Twitter @PatPfanner and at Facebook.com/PatPfanner.