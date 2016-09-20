Small businesses can enter national contest

The Hero Zone in Sandusky is an entrant in the BRASSYs, a contest sponsored by Square and open to all for-profit businesses in good standing with $20 million or less in annual revenue. Finalists will be selected based on a public vote and a judging panel’s scores in the categories of Vision, Innovation, Community Involvement and Customer Delight. Five winners will receive $10,000, mentorship from business leaders at a one-day Seller Summit in San Francisco, along with other prizes.

To enter a business in the contest — deadline is Oct. 9 — visit thebrassys.com.

To view the Hero Zone’s entry, visit thebrassys.com/entrants.html#the-hero-zone.