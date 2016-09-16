Farewell Mean Streak

About 1,000 park patrons attended a “last rites” funeral, which allowed enthusiasts one final opportunity to ride the 161-foot-tall Frontiertown staple before dying.

People stayed silent during a eulogy, which paid tribute to a ride debuting in 1991 and providing more than 26 million rides since.

Some even shed a tear or two when pallbearers carried remnants of the attraction in a procession to their final resting place in Dead Rides Cemetery.

“Mean Streak, like all the other coasters here at Cedar Point, plays such a key role in our past and in our history, and we know they are meaningful to our guests, and they play a big part in their lives,” said Jason McClure, vice president and general manager for Cedar Point. “But it’s time to move on.”

Park executives remain tight-lipped on indicating exactly what will replace Mean Streak.

Surprisingly, Mean Streak’s No. 1 fan couldn’t have been happier.

“Tonight is a great night,” said Henry Sievers, who’s known as “Mean Streak Henry.”

In August, he eclipsed 16,000 total rides on Mean Streak and got in a few more Friday night before parting ways forever.

Many fans clamored for Sievers to ride with them one last time.

Between the photo opportunities and impromptu autograph sessions, Sievers spoke about his love for Mean Streak.

“It has a nice view on both sides,” Sievers said. “I grew up on wooden roller coasters, and just fell in love with them. I know I couldn’t race a race car, so I figured I can ride Mean Streak, and it would be like a race car, and the roller coaster would do the driving.”

What’s next for Sievers?

“I still like riding all the other coasters,” he said. “I’ll probably do Valravn, Millennium Force and Top Thrill Dragster.”

Reach reporter Andy Ouriel at ouriel@sanduskyregister.com and follow him on Twitter @AndyOuriel