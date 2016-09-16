Business Roundup

Hoty acquires Battery Park Marine Services

Hoty Marine Group has announced the addition of Battery Park Marine Services on First Street in Sandusky to its marina services portfolio.

Battery Park Marina will remain an independent operation captained by Paula Rengel.

Moving forward, Battery Park Marine Services, which provides winterization, storage and repairs for watercraft, will be headquartered at Venetian Marina, also located on First Street. According to a recent release, Hoty Marine Group plans for major capital improvements to the building and grounds.

“Interestingly, nearly 20 years ago, the Hoty family had pursued a purchase of this property and with the deal nearly inked, buried a cross on the site,” the release states. However, at that time the property was sold to another buyer.

With the ink now dry on the deal, the Hoty family is renaming the site Cross View Marine Services in reference to the cross still buried on the property.

SANDUSKY

FPG practice becomes medical home

Firelands Physician Group’s Huron Internal Medicine practice has received Patient-Centered Medical Home recognition from the National Committee for Quality Assurance.

The NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home is a model of primary care that fosters ongoing partnerships between patients and their personal clinicians instead of approaching care as the sum of episodic office visits. Each patient’s care is overseen by clinician-led care teams that coordinate treatment across the health care system.

“Becoming a Patient-Centered Medical Home shows our commitment to providing proactive, whole-person care,” said Janis Shriver, vice president of Firelands Physician Group. “Our goal is to achieve the PCMH recognition for all of our primary care practices over the next few years to benefit not only our patients, but our physicians and practices as well.”

SANDUSKY

Firelands recognized for heart care

Firelands Regional Medical Center has received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR ACTION Registry - GWTG Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2016, one of 223 hospitals nationwide to receive the honor.

To receive the ACTION Registry - GWTG Platinum Performance Achievement Award, Firelands consistently followed the treatment guidelines in the ACTION Registry - GWTG Premier for eight consecutive quarters and has performed at the top level of standards for specific performance measures.