Business People

Steffanni promoted at FRMC

Sean Steffanni has been promoted from assistant director of information services to director, information services, at Firelands Regional Medical Center.

In his new position, Steffanni is responsible for the direction, modification and maintenance of all phases of Firelands’ information and telecommunication systems such as systems design, programming, installation and operation.

Steffanni joined Firelands in June 2014, bringing 12 years’ experience. Prior to his employment at Firelands, Steffanni was VP of technology and director of project management at Geotrac Inc. in Norwalk. Steffanni attended Bowling Green State University and Baldwin Wallace. He is a member of Project Management Institute of Ohio and is a Certified Associate in Health Information Management Systems.

Outside of work, Steffanni is president of the Huron County Youth Soccer Club and assistant coach of the Norwalk High School girls’ varsity soccer team. He resides in Norwalk with his wife, Kerry, and their five daughters.

SANDUSKY

Three receive CNE credentials

Holly Myers, MSN, RN, CNE, and Nicki Lawrence, MSN, RN-BC, CNE, both members of the nurse faculty at Firelands School of Nursing, along with Firelands School of Nursing assistant director Dawn A. Wikel, MSN, RN, CNE, recently obtained Certified Nurse Educator credentials from the National League for Nursing.

The mission of the Academic Nurse Educator Certification Program is to promote excellence in the advanced specialty role of the academic nurse educator.

Lawrence has been employed with Firelands for eight years, with two years of experience in the School of Nursing. She resides in Attica with her husband, Jeremy, and daughter, Emma.

Myers has been employed with Firelands for more than 15 years and has seven years of experience in the nursing field. She is pursuing her Doctorate of Nursing Practice through the University of Toledo. She resides in Sandusky with her husband, Shawn, and a son.

Wikel has been employed with Firelands for 15 years and has six years of experience in her current position. She resides in Sandusky with her husband, Ryan, and her two children, Reid and Cayden.

SANDUSKY

Bussard’s research featured in journal

Research from Firelands Regional Medical Center employee Michelle Bussard, PhD, RN, ACNS-BC, CNE, is featured in the September 2016 Journal of Nursing Education.

The title of Bussard’s research is “Self-Reflection of Video Recorded High-Fidelity Simulations and Development of Clinical Judgment.”

Bussard, a registered nurse at Firelands School of Nursing, has been employed with Firelands for 12 years. She has 13 years of experience in the nursing field.

HURON

Admiral’s Pointe employees recognized

Two employees of Admiral’s Pointe Nursing and Rehabilitation were recently recognized for their contributions during the month of August.

Heather Young, an Admiral’s Pointe employee since September 2013, has been named Employee of the Month for August 2016.

Young serves as an STNA, transportation aide and activities aide, working various shifts to accommodate her various positions.

“Residents look forward to seeing her as much as she enjoys preparing activities for them,” states a recent release from Admiral’s Pointe. “Heather states she looks forward to hearing the residents’ stories, and getting to know their personality and their spirit. Heather is very creative with her activites and keeps residents laughing and enjoying a fun-filled day.”

Anna Risner has been named PickUp Bonus winner for the month of August, an award that goes to employees who have picked up extra shifts/or changed shifts to accommodate the needs of the facility.

“Anna has worked on every unit and is eager to help out whenever and wherever she is needed,” states the release announcing Risner’s award. “She is an asset to the Admiral’s Pointe family.”

Risner has been with the facility since March 2016.

BOISE, IDAHO

Local native hired by community foundation

Kris Kamann, a native of Monroeville and a 1992 graduate of Monroeville High School, has been appointed chief development officer for the Idaho Community Foundation.

Kamann most recently worked for 10 years at Boise State University, including five years as director of development for the College of Education and College of Business & Economics, and five years as associate director of the Bronco Athletic Association. He previously worked in athletic media relations at Bowling Green State University, Indiana State University, the U.S. Naval Academy and Ashland University. Kamann holds a master’s in education and a bachelor’s in journalism/English from Ashland University.

Kamann and his wife, Devon, have two daughters, Lydia and Hannah, along with a dog, a rabbit and a goldfish. They enjoy golf, skiing and jumping into cold Idaho mountain lakes (but only in the summer). He is the son of Linda and the late Don Kamann, of Monroeville.