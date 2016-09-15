Applying foundation for success

The 2013 Perkins High School graduate started her business, Ashley Rockwell Makeup Artistry, in May after working in Westlake and Sandusky cosmetic stores.

“I just love not having to clock in and out,” she said. My favorite part is that I do everything myself but that’s also the hardest part because I’m my own boss,” she said.

Rockwell charges $50 for a full face with travel fee if the patron lives outside of Sandusky. A class of five people is $25 per person. She operates out of her home at 802 Buckeye Lane in Sandusky.

She has multiple areas of expertise:

•Wedding makeup for brides and bridal parties and can travel to salons to meet groups

•Makeup work for fashion, bridal, engagement and maternity photoshoots

•Makeup parties for groups similar to Mary Kay parties without the catalogue

•One-on-one sessions to learn makeup trends like those seen on Instagram

“Basically anything you could need makeup for, I can do makeup for,” she said.

Since her childhood, glitz and glamour has always interested Rockwell.

“I’ve always been really girly since fourth grade. Then when I was in high school, I did (makeup) for everyone for prom and homecoming. I was always doing makeup and got really into it,” she said.

In high school, she decided to attend Makeup Designory, a top-notch makeup school in New York City. She learned multiple looks from natural bridal looks to avant garde and editorial to special effects makeup.

“It was a long process to convince my parents to let me do it, but I couldn’t see myself doing anything else,” she said.

Rockwell studied at the school for six months and lived in NYC for about a year. She and her 17 classmates received a lot of personal attention and professional feedback from teachers who work in the industry.

“The coolest thing was that there were things going on all the time. I lived in a dorm near the Brooklyn Bridge and liked the hustle and bustle of the city,” she said.

During school, Rockwell built up her portfolio with multiple experiences like working at “Small Boutique Fashion Week,” an affiliate of New York Fashion Week. While there, Rockwell did eight makeup jobs in three hours and worked at several shows all week for small name designers hoping to break through on the main stage. She was even paid for some of the work.

“I wanted to leave school with a full portfolio and I did, so all I did was work and go to school while I was there,” she said.

After moving back to Sandusky in April 2014, she started working as a manager at Ulta in the Sandusky Mall for a year and a half before moving on to Sephora in Westlake’s Crocker Park teaching beauty classes.

Since starting her business in May, her business received attraction by word of mouth and through her website, ashleyrockwellmakeup.com and professional social media pages.

“I’ll do a wedding, and then someone goes to the wedding and someone says I’m getting married, will you do my makeup?’ she said. ‘“I’ve sent a lot of emails to photographers and collaborate with them, but it’s been pretty busy.”

In fact, Rockwell was contacted to to do makeup during the Republican National Convention for NYC-based show Democracy Now! in July in Cleveland after a producer looked at her professional social media pages.

“I did makeup on the host of the show, Amy Goodman. I then did makeup on five other guests - one works for MTV News, another is the editor at the website Cleveland Frowns, and one man is a lobbyist from Washington D.C,” she said.

“It was a special two-hour show wrapping up their coverage of the convention and the coolest part is that it was all live, so everyone had to be super focused to make sure everything ran smoothly.”

Eventually, Rockwell would love to have her own makeup line and work on movie sets. But right now, she wants to be able to expand her business into a studio and hire more staff.

“The biggest thing that I’ve learned is that half of it is rejection. I could send 100 emails and one person is going to respond. Eventually, you’ll have your breakthrough.”

But no matter what happens, she desires to keep living her dream.

“I just love it. It’s my ultimate passion,” she said.

Reach reporter Caitlin Nearhood at nearhood@sanduskyregister.com and follow her on Twitter @CaitlinNearhood

Ashley Rockwell Makeup Artistry

Location: 802 Buckeye Ave., Perkins Township

Prices: $50 for a full face with travel fee if the patron lives outside of Sandusky; $25 per person for a group of five people.

Website: http://www.ashleyrockwellmua.com

Phone: 419-366-4309

Email: AshleyRockwellMakeup@gmail.com

•Check out Rockwell’s Facebook and Instagram pages as well