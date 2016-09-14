Mean Streak ends, HalloWeekends starts on Friday

SANDUSKY — The 25-year streak for one of Earth’s tallest and fastest wooden roller coasters comes to a screeching halt Friday.

Cedar Point scheduled a “last rites” ceremony for Mean Streak, a premier park attraction and an anchor for Frontiertown.

During the closing ceremonies, people can take one last trip on the thrill ride, which debuted in 1991 and has doled out more than 26 million rides since. It peaks at 161 feet and tops out at 65 mph.

“Mean Streak has and always will be a significant part of our roller coaster legacy at Cedar Point,” said Jason McClure, vice president and general manager for Cedar Point. “But we have our sights set on the future of Frontiertown, and unfortunately that means Mean Streak has to leave our lineup of world-class attractions.”

Park executives remain tight-lipped on indicating exactly what will replace Mean Streak.

HalloWeekends is here

Friday also kicks off Cedar Point’s 20th HalloWeekends, which features fall-themed family-friendly events and spooky attractions, such as haunted houses, on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30.

Many park attractions, such as roller coasters and other thrill rides, will remain open during HalloWeekends.

To celebrate 20 years of fear, HalloWeekends offers several new spectacles, as outlined by a Cedar Point statement:

• The Great Pumpkin Parade: Starring everyone’s favorite Peanuts characters, this new experience celebrates the 50th anniversary of “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” and brings it to life with colorful floats, silly characters and the most famous beagle of them all, Snoopy. Guests can watch the parade every Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m., weather permitting.

• New Skeleton Key Rooms: Guests can kick their fears up a notch with five new rooms, located along the Frontier Trail. Inside they’ll encounter intense haunted experiences that are not for the faint of heart. Access to the Skeleton Key rooms is granted with the purchase of Fright Lane, giving guests one-time, front-of-the-line access to all haunted houses.

• Blood Drums: Located in front of Giant Wheel, this new show is percussive, immersive and impressive. A cast of talented drummers uses items usually found in a junkyard to create high-energy percussive music that’s blazing with bass and thrashing with major rhythm, blood and sweat.

Other HalloWeekends staples — such as the Great Pumpkin Fest, the Great Pumpkin Spectacular, The Call of the Scare, Slaughter House and the Skeleton Crew show — return with many revamps.

