Eco-friendly parking lot checking in at Hotel Breakers

SANDUSKY — After a rain event, the traditional method of collecting storm water runoff is to collect it in catch basins, send it on the way via underground pipes and, eventually, it discharges to a nearby stream or lake.

But the buzz around Erie County lately is all about more friendly means of treating the water of pollutants, such as sediment before discharging to Lake Erie.

Take for example the new Sports Force Parks at Cedar Point Sports Center at the former Griffing Sandusky Airport site.

By the time the complex opens this November, nearly all of the runoff from the site will be filtered through special vegetated swales, known as bio-retention areas, throughout the property. This means instead of the rainwater being directly transported to the lake, it will instead trickle through a soil media, effectively recharging the groundwater and ultimately Lake Erie.

Another example is the new Jackson Street parking lot improvements in Sandusky, which will incorporate bio-swales that will filter and cleanse the water before discharging to the lake.

On Tuesday, Cedar Point installed a test section of pervious pavement in the Hotel Breakers parking lot. Cedar Point opted for the test section to be installed at a low point in the parking lot to alleviate ponding of water that occurs following a storm.

Permeable concrete pavement is made without fine aggregate materials to allow for the water to migrate through the voids and into the substrate material.

The two parking stalls were excavated about 20 inches deep until they reached the native sand layer. The parking stalls were then backfilled before being topped off with 6 inches of the pervious concrete material.

The two parking stalls will cure for seven days before being opened up to the public.

Should Cedar Point be happy with the installation of permeable pavement, they may elect to use it throughout the peninsula at other problem areas that have a tendency to pool water.