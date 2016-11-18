Cathy Dorin-Lizzi tosses 299-810, Kim Lucas personal high 740

Sandusky's Cathy Dorin-Lizzi belted out a 299 game, and an 810 series in the Wednesday morning Excuses League at Star Lanes.

Meanwhile, Fremont's Kim Lucas has been on a hot streak in the Friday morning Funtime Couples League — also at Star Lanes — which included a 740 series last month.

Dorin-Lizzi exploded for 299-278-233 to ring up an 810 total despite hip problems.

It marks the first 800 of the 2016-17 season, man of woman.

"This was quite unexpected because my hip has been bothering me for awhile now,, Really, it threw me for a loop," Dorin-Lizzi said. "I've had 25 300 games that I can remember but as for as 299s, I don't know. I had a good shot on the last ball, but it was a little light and left the 10 pin stand. I was nervous about shooting 300, then the 800 series came into play later. I have to admit I was more nervous about getting the 300 than the 800 and what I''m also proud of is, I didn't have an open frame Wednesday."

She also had a 279 game on the way to a 719 series the previous Wednesday. Her high average is presently 220.

Her highest 800 came in the Sandusky USBC tournament a few years back at 833.

Lucas bowls once a week and is carrying a 208 average.

She clicked off 264-269-207 for a 740 series Oct. 14 which is her top personal three-game total.

"I have a 300 game and that came in 1999 at Rainbow Lanes (Fremont) when I bowled with my dad, Carl Schutt," said Lucas, a Fremont Ross graduate. "The first few weeks I couldn't get going, but then things started to fall in place.”

She had a 230-626 Sept. 30, then 255-653 Oct. 7, the 740 Oct. 14, 246-684 Oct. 21 and last week (Nov. 11) lashed out 289-170-238 for a 696 total.

Lucas started bowing at the age of 12 in the junior program at Rainbow Lanes.