City of Sandusky offers bowling league

The Sandusky Recreation "Just for Fun" Adult Bowling League, hosted by Star Lanes, will be played on Wednesday nights from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. beginning December 7th.

This 10-week league will consist of an 8-week regular season and a 2-week bowl-off.

Teams consist of 4 bowlers (18 years of age or older; no gender requirements) and each team can have 2 substitute bowlers.

Download a form at the City of Sandusky’s website and contact Victoria Kurt at vkurt@ci.sandusky.oh.us with any questions.

The city is hoping to offer a winter volleyball league in 2017, according to Kurt.