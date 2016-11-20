Wildlife management may be determined by your perspective

Depending on the particular species of wildlife we might be talking about, it often appears there are two dispositions, from one extreme to the other.

Take whitetail deer for example: One group, comprised mainly of hunters and recreationists, feel there are too few deer, depending on where in Ohio we’re looking. At the other end of the spectrum is the group that is made up of farmers, orchard growers, landscapers and vehicle insurers, who believe there are way too many. Both groups provide valid points. Ultimately, it would be great if we could hit that happy medium whereby both groups could be brought closer together. That’s the toughest challenge when it comes to wildlife management, whether it’s deer, wild turkey or waterfowl. Nature is never in a perfect balance.

A couple of weeks ago while attending a training session provided by the Division of Wildlife, District Two, I had the opportunity to listen to a presentation by Dr. Michael J. Tonkovich, Ohio’s premier wildlife research biologist regarding whitetail deer. The focus of his talk was on the development of deer management units for Ohio, which plays an integral component in the way our hunting seasons and bag limits are regulated from year to year.

As Tonkovich pointed out, Ohio’s topography varies from one end of the state to the other, even within counties at times. Forest cover, like you would find in the more widespread in the southeastern portion of the state, versus “built-out” urbanized areas is a determining factor regarding deer population. Without managing deer in light of all the differences depending on a specific location, the potential exists for deer to be over harvested or under-harvested.

From years of observation and research, the DOW has determined “significant” changes in deer populations overall are undesirable. For the most part, deer quota regulations have stayed the course over the past decade through 2012. In 2013, some shifts were made in regard to the hunting zones, allowing for more deer to be harvested in some areas.

Last year in 2015, another big change was made in regard to hunting zones, seasonal bag limits, antlerless zones and other stipulations. According to Tonkovich, bringing the overall deer population down to the projected goal is really what drives the deer management program.

The last decade saw a disproportionate amount of change, largely due to a failure to respond to a rapidly growing deer population in the early 2000’s. Failure to act effectively created a need for drastic regulations, including a lot of changes that, in turn, led to a call for a “moratorium,” or a change in deer hunting regulations. That’s where we’re at right now.

Tonkovich feels very strongly that future change (regulations/population goals) is unavoidable without change to the Division of Wildlife’s deer management “tool box.” It is imperative the effort and decisions arrived by the DOW are geared toward keeping the deer population stable. That’s a good goal to work toward and one that should bring the two groups — farmers and hunters — closer to middle ground.

The Deer Management Plan is to be written with the assistance from and vital input provided by those with “Potentially Affected Interests.” A multitude of agencies, wildlife organizations and private landowners will play a critical role during this planning process. The ODNR Division of Wildlife’s Wildlife Management and Research Tactical Plan will take into consideration the external PAI’s. It is believed that by doing this, it will certainly increase the odds of success of the proposed plan, expected to take about 18 months to finalize before fully developing the 10-year road map for deer management throughout Ohio.

Nature and, thus, wildlife are never in a perfect balance due to a number of limiting factors, such as disease, weather and development. Tonkovich has projected deer population management will largely be based on social “tolerances.” For instance, from a farmer’s perspective there are still too many deer, whereas hunters may be saying there are too few deer. In the effort of putting together the document “Deer Population Goals: Balancing Public Input and Biology,” the DOW will certainly be querying Ohio deer hunters and farmers over the next several years.

As Tonkovich said: In regard to your future hunting opportunities, you will only get out of it what you put into it. The DOW will be looking to hear from both hunters and farm operators. Comments and concerns related to wildlife should be relayed to your District’s Wildlife Office.