An Outsider for City Council: Why I'm running as a Democrat

After the general-election Clinton loss, many progressives are disillusioned by the party leadership’s scapegoating. Top strategists may blame third-party voters, sexists or the media for this “shocking” loss, but many of us were loudly predicting this outcome back in March when the nomination was still up for grabs. We shouted that an outsider candidate would win, and instead, our party nominated the most establishment name in all of modern politics and ran her against an outsider. What did we think was going to happen?

From here, “Berniecrats” and social democrats can join a burgeoning third-party movement or try their luck at influencing a major party with a fully developed infrastructure and a progressive history.

With our movement’s passion and manpower, I believe we must do both. We cannot underestimate the leverage created by building a viable third party to the left of the Democrats and using it to hold their feet to the fire.

At the same time, this is a huge, well-funded, entrenched party and they aren’t going away anytime soon, so it’s equally important that we influence from within. Dissent creates learning opportunities, and that makes the Left stronger. As the union organizers used to say, “Agitate! Educate! Organize!”

Several weeks ago, I met some affluent HRC supporters at my first party fundraiser. Before long, the conversation turned to “the Bernie people” and their opposition to HRC. When I shared frustrations about her speech with a contrived South Carolina accent and the interview on urban radio in which she claimed to carry hot sauce in her purse, I reminded them that this sort of pandering was once expected by the locals in each town. Now, those same moments are echoed around social media in real time by young voters put off by her inauthenticity.

It is very difficult for us to get excited about a candidate who chooses pandering as a top campaign strategy.

Their response was one of understanding. Deep down, I think they had already realized the party was changing, and this was an opportunity to find out why. Today, I optimistically imagine those same folks are seeing the push to make Keith Ellison — a strong progressive and longtime Bernie supporter — the DNC chairman, and they’re speaking in support of him. After all, the party elite have hinted that they want to install Howard Dean, and it should be clear at this point that putting a pharmaceutical lobbyist in charge of the DNC isn’t the best path forward.

That’s why I chose to run as a Democrat. The party establishment fought the insurgence of a democratic socialist and his grassroots movement this year and their hubris lost the election.

It’s up to grassroots activists to drag the party away from the $10,000-a-plate fundraisers and paid speeches at huge banks. Owing favors to lobbyists is the old way. Grassroots solidarity is in style again.