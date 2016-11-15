Jose, Jerry Modic stand out in Adult-Youth tournament

Especially in the 12 and over class in which the father-son combination of Jerry and Jose Medic shattered the pins in record style with a remarkable 1,488 actual pin count, and 1,650 in the handicap scoring.

Jose, 17, won bragging rights for the day over his father with a blistering 746 series on his 173 average, compared to 742 for Jerry, who carried a 207 average.

Jose tossed games of 247-235-264 and Jerry followed with 237-247-258 as they won by 101 pins over their nearest contender in the oldest age group. There was another division for youngsters 11 and under with an adult.

Toby and Brent Yoakum finished second with a sparkling 1,549 total (1,300 actual).

Toby carried a 136 average into the event and pitched games of 168-176-246 for a 590 series. Meanwhile, Brent Yoakum fired 226-258-226—710 on his 211 mark.

Also in the 12 and over division, Wyatt and Mitch Schenk placed third at 1,423 (1,315 actual), one pin ahead of the entry of Joshua and Eric Johnson who posted a 1,422 count.

Landon and Brian Klett wound up fifth at 1,397, followed by Ryan and Kevin Ferback at 1,390, Coryon Moore and Darlene White with 1,380, Dane Gilpin and Brooke Payne with 1,374, Ethan Wallen and Reef Young III 1,369 and Kevin and Brian McCloskey at 1,344.

In the 11 and under group, there was a tie for the crown with 1,538 handicap totals.

Hayden Lewis, 8, and Dalton Schenk shared honors with Grant Brake 10, and his partner, Barry Carlson.

Lewis rolled 92-162-188—442 on a 100 average, and Schenk exploded for a 718 series on games of 246-244-228 on a 200 average.

Meanwhile, Brake checked in with 156-149-153—458 on a 108 average while Carlson put together scores of 258-242-187—87 on a 196 mark.

Jady and Jason Voegle placed third and fourth with 1,470 and 1,448, respectively.

Olivia and Jeff Lizzi teamed up to finish fifth at 1,397.

Rounding out the top 10 were — Oliviana and Teresa Coffman at 1,348, Marissa and Joe Gessner 1,346, Aiden and Gary Biggest with 1,332, Spencer and Randal Adkins 1321 and Leah Kaufman and Steph Schwind with 1,317.

The young bowlers were competing for smart money to be used when they leave the junior programs after graduating from high school.

Didion-Hedberg entry crowned Officer's Doubles champs

The annual Sandusky USBC Officer's Doubles tournament was also held earlier — at Cedar Lanes —with the entry of Mike Didion and Joe Hedberg emerging as the champions.

They combined for a sizzling 1,481 handicap total to earn the top prize of $150 . They finished with 1,346 actual. and added 135 pins handicap.

Monia Seit and Mark Conger placed second at 1,448.

There was a tie of third spot at 1,420 involving Steve Schlette-Brian Minton and Ida Kusser-David Street. The Schlette-Minton duo had the high actual series in the event at 1,351.

Also in the top 10, Randy Ulery Sr. and Jr. wound up fifth at 1,416, while Mike Collins Jr. and Mike Wren tallied 1,382, Eric Smith and Jerry Modic 1,374, John McCloskey and Jeremy Bettis 1,370, Stella McCloskey and Ken Wood 1,342 and Shelby Kromer and Mike Wren with 1,319.

The tournament was named in the memory of LaVern Bluhm, longtime Sandusky Bowling Association secretary.