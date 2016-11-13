Hunting season: More chances to practice gun safety

See wildohio.gov for season dates.

Realistically, hunting injuries with firearms are rare, and in fact, less common than they used to be before mandatory hunter education courses were mandated for new hunters.

According to the National Sporting Goods Association, using 2010 data, hunting was statistically the safest recreational activity — except overnight camping and billiards/pool. It beat jogging, bowling and was four times safer than fishing.

Still, it is smart to consciously reduce risk to fellow hunters, children and pets when handling or storing firearms by always following these common gun safety rules:

— Treat all firearms as if they were loaded.

— Keep the muzzle pointed in a safe direction at all times.

— Keep your fingers off the trigger unless planning to fire.

— Never rely on a mechanical safety to prevent the gun from firing.

— Keep sporting firearms unloaded when not being used in the field.

— Check the status of firearms to ensure that they are unloaded every time they are newly handled.

— Keep all weapons being used in the home for self-defense under your direct control and inaccessible to children, people under duress or other unauthorized persons.

When in the field, know everyone’s hunting location. While walking a skirmish line through tall cover for rabbits or for pheasants, spaced out along a fence line while pass-shooting waterfowl, spread out while hunting in a dove field or posted on the end of the woods during a deer drive, never swing a gun even in the general direction of your hunting partners.

It is better for all involved to allow a flushing bird, hopping rabbit, bounding deer or other game to get away than to wound a hunting partner. Have everyone wear lots of hunter orange when in the field pursuing all but the waterfowl and doves, which can spot this color from overhead.

When using a hunting dog, additional safety considerations need to be followed. Since they are often in close proximity of the quarry, initial shots on flushing birds and rabbits or follow-up shots on wounded game need to be carefully considered.

Had I not been corrected, I may have sprayed a hunting partner’s Chesapeake Bay retriever with steel shot while he was closing in on a winged-clipped duck the first time that I hunted over him. A few years later, my own golden retriever was fatally shot by an inexperienced boy aiming at a flushing rooster pheasant in South Dakota.

Never run with a gun, because of the risk of tripping or jump across a ditch/stream, cross over/under a fence or climb up into a tree stand before unloading your firearm (or removing a bolt from a cocked crossbow.)

When hunting inside a duck blind, I have seen dogs and hunting partners knock over shotguns and had them land with the muzzle pointing at the opposite wall of the blind. Always stabilize the shotgun to prevent it from tipping, sliding on an icy or wet floor or being accidentally kicked over.

Be just as careful in a deer blind with safe handling of firearms to keep muzzles pointed in a safe direction. Always be sure of the target and what is behind it in case of a miss or a shot that passes through the animal.

Never shoot at sound or the movement of brush. Someone who once hunted deer in the same woods as we do admitted one afternoon that he took two sound shots, which thankfully led to the landowner banning him from returning.

Always make sure that the gun barrel is free of obstructions if it has been dropped and/or may have gotten dirt, rain or snow into it. I saw a barrel that peeled like a banana after water froze inside it prior to a slug being fired through it.

The rules and guidance for these hunting safety tips were gathered from several sources, including personal experience, the National Rifle Association, National Shooting Sports Foundation, Ohio Department of Natural Resources/Division of Wildlife, National Wild Turkey Federation and Ducks Unlimited.