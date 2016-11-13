Conservation is for the birds — and other wildlife!

As it stands today in Ohio, there exists more than 8 million acres of forests, with about 7 million of those acres being privately owned. Thus, this project is geared specifically toward the private landowner. Technical assistance and natural resource recommendations are aimed at improving conditions of the woodlands to the benefit of birds, first and foremost, yet also offering good habitat for other wildlife.

Woodland landowners have always played an integral role when it comes to the establishment of vital wildlife habitat. In the video series, five woodland owners share their personal stories of how the conservation practices they chose to establish on their property have allowed them to meet their management objectives. Matt Shumar, program coordinator for the Ohio Bird Conservation Initiative, said: “When responsibly planned and implemented, such management activities can be a valuable tool for creating and improving habitat for birds.”

Rosemary Campbell and Bill Mead are one of the couples who are featured in the series. The property they own and manage has been in the Mead family for about 164 years. It was quite evident in their personal commitment to their woodland. Rosemary said: “I think that’ll be the salvation of our nature, to have people that care about it. And if they’re totally disconnected from it, how can they care?” That’s one of the main reasons Soil and Water Conservation Districts encourage folks, young or adult, to get reacquainted with Ohio’s great outdoors.

Toni and Danny Brobson are also woodland owners. They spent quite a few years trying different things to ensure they’d have healthy, sustainable trees. It’s been an ongoing, learning process, they said. They both concurred the goal is to “keep a healthy woods, and if you have a healthy woods, you’re gonna have a healthy animal population, including birds.”

Among the topics covered in this video series are suggestions for creating early-successional habitat. That may consist of tree thinning, selective timber harvesting or controlling invasive species. That may also require some adjustments, modifications or maybe even some sacrifices in order to achieve the goals. As the Brobsons put it: “When we built this place out here, we were moving to animals’ habitats, and we had to figure out a way to coexist with them … try to enhance their environment, because they enhance ours every day just allowing us to be here.”

The video series illustrates several of the recommendations from the manual “Managing Forest Birds in Southeast Ohio: A Guide for Land Managers.” Yet, the concepts could work almost anywhere, regardless of the geological location. In fact, the management recommendations in the guide are based on research that was conducted by the ODNR Division of Wildlife and the Ohio State University, along with other contributing partners. Visit the Ohio Bird Conservation Initiative website for more information and to download the videos.