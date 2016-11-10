Seeing red

Old’s victory was anything but certain most of the evening on Tuesday until the later returns were announced.

He was a guest during the Register’s live election night coverage and all but conceded that Lang’s edge from the early voting would be difficult if not impossible for him to overcome.

A half-hour later, and we would have been able to announce Old’s victory with him on the program. We’ll ask him back.

Democrats have to look somewhere and find someone to blame. But the party’s problems in our region — and across the state and country — go way deeper than Grubbe’s leadership.

Old credited his win to wearing out two pairs of shoes going door-to-door to talk with voters. Like Lang, his campaign was more about opposition to the failed leadership of Commissioner Tom Ferrell than partisan politics.

Voters told him they resented the water rate increase Ferrell engineered in April 2015 — about 11 percent over two years — without any review of the water district’s finances. Ferrell trivialized the rate hike — no big deal, he said — after voting it forward during a 10-minute discussion with no public participation.

Old said voters told him they wanted a thorough inspection of the rural water line to determine how damaged it is from a bad installation — and how much it will cost to fix.

They want commissioners to continue supporting the recovery movement and the work being done in the recovery community and at the Erie County health department to build a full circle of addiction treatment services in the county.

In other words, they wanted the person they elect commissioner to be the polar opposite of Ferrell. The issues they support are the ones Commissioner Pat Shenigo’s been pushing for the last eight years.

A Democrat, Shenigo was unopposed in his re-election bid on Tuesday. But while Grubbe’s support for Ferrell never seemed to wane despite the mounting criticism he faced for being an out-of-touch elitist, she never accepted Shenigo’s brand of Democrat.

That might be reason enough for local Democrats to reconsider their own views of what it means to be a Democrat, and to move Grubbe out now.