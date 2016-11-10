Outsider for City Council: Is it tough to get on the ballot?

Not surprisingly, there’s no simple and straightforward resource out there helping outsiders become candidates.

You can learn just about anything with a quick Google search, but starting a campaign was a bit more complicated than, say, changing a tire. The information existed in our state codes, written in legalese and downloadable in large PDFs.

I could see how some folks might be discouraged from the outset. I could even see how this might actually be the point. Wading through all this data would require either a government/legal background or a stubborn personality.

I was blessed with the latter, so I dug through the details, and it turns out there were only a few pretty simple qualifications to run for city council in Elyria (and many cities around Ohio): 50 valid signatures from registered same-party voters in your city and $45. There were a few other small details, but it boils down to this: It’s much easier than you probably think to get on the ballot in a city of this size.

It made me wonder how many outsider names we’d see at the ballot box if there were local nonprofits providing the education and training to mount an upstart campaign. With that in mind, some friends and I are planning a nonprofit for this exact purpose in Lorain County, something I’ll revisit here when we launch.

The ballot petition paperwork is the easy part, of course. Politicians are a pretty visible bunch. Buttons, yard signs, billboards, mailers, phone calls, canvassing, social gatherings, fundraisers, volunteer events and so on fill their calendars to give them the mandatory name recognition required to garner votes. Incidentally, most of that list requires extra money and time, two things the working class doesn’t often have in abundance. Again, it feels like a roadblock to keep the select few in charge, and again, I’m not letting it get in my way.

Fortunately, I have a small-but-growing volunteer network of fellow progressives who’ve pledged to help out. They’re diverse and energetic, but it’s going to be a long year. I’m going to do my best to document every step as I try to navigate this terrain as an outsider, and I’m lucky to have them beside me.

If paperwork is Step One for an outsider’s first campaign, Step Two is building a team. You’ll need people with passion, integrity, solid decision-making skills and two talents that are a bit more difficult: Raising funds and knocking on doors. This is far more difficult — and important — than getting those first 50 signatures.

Starting next week, we’ll be moving out of the nuts-and-bolts a bit, and getting more in-depth on parties, platforms and policies. For example, why did I choose to run as a Democrat? Why did I choose to run at all? And why do I want you to run, too, even if our politics differ?

What do you want to hear about as I take my first trip down the campaign trail? Reach out in the comments with your questions and I’ll respond in a future post.