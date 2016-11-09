Nationstar loses key documents, files foreclosure

Sam has gotten caught up in a real loan modification mess with his mortgage servicer, Nationstar.

It is not of his doing.

In fact, when he completed his trial period plan payments, and signed and sent in his permanent modification agreement on time, he had done exactly as Nationstar instructed him to qualify for a modification. The problem was Nationstar lost the documents after it received them back from Sam.

RATCHETING UP THE PRESSURE

Rather than contact Sam, inform him it lost the modification agreement and send him another to sign, Nationstar chose to ratchet up the pressure by sending him a notice saying he needed to pay the entire arrearage balance — thousands of dollars — if he wanted to save his home. When he didn’t meet Nationstar’s demands because he didn’t have the money, Nationstar foreclosed.

DOUBLING DOWN

The really sad part of Sam’s story is that Nationstar discovered it had received the documents Sam returned only days after filing foreclosure, but decided to double down by continuing its efforts to take his home away. We believe the law will come to Sam’s aid and block that attempt. In fact, Nationstar may have provided Sam good grounds to sue it for various legal violations, and recover damages.

However the matter plays out, it is indeed regrettable that Nationstar would rather foreclose than work with someone who has demonstrated his willingness to work with it.

This is a weekly column by Sandusky attorney Dan McGookey, devoted to telling true stories of homeowners who have been victimized by a lending system that makes it profitable to foreclose. The names used have been changed for privacy purposes.