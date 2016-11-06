Ohio has a trail waiting for you

A huge amount of credit rests with our Ohio Department of Natural Resources. Just recently, the ODNR announced almost $15 million has been approved for funding through three programs that are geared toward improving outdoor recreation. Clean Ohio Trails Fund, NatureWorks and the Recreational Trails Program continue to offer grants for all sorts of new and improved recreational opportunities that suit all ages and favored activities.

Through the Clean Trails Fund, 22 grants were awarded for projects in 12 counties, which involved the development of 24 miles of new trail and four bridges. NatureWorks was responsible for 89 grants totaling about $3 million for the improvement of playgrounds, park restrooms and shelters, ball fields and other amenities. Through the Recreational Trails Program, about $1.5 million in federal funds were awarded to 13 projects that will improve motorized and non-motorized trails.

Another grant program, made possible through the cooperation with the National Park Service, is the Land and Water Conservation Fund. From the time when Congress passed the LWCF Act in 1964, the State of Ohio has received over $150 million for park projects. This funding prospect provides up to 50 percent reimbursement to state and local government entities — cities, villages, townships, etc. — for the purchase, development and restoration of recreational areas in eligible urban areas.

ODNR director James Zehringer has often shared the department’s eagerness to partner on the various projects, many which have led to “more outdoor recreational activities for the people in their communities.” Weather and time permitting, grab hold of the next opportunity to get outdoors and explore a little more of what Ohio has to offer!

One huge reason a mixture of sportsmen — guys and gals — has been willing to trade some of their football game time for the fields and woodlands is so they can ply their hunting prowess toward both big and small wildlife game. Cottontail rabbit, ringneck pheasant and bobwhite quail seasons just got underway Friday.

Many hunters are inclined to challenge themselves with the bow and arrow and have been testing their deer-hunting skills since Sept. 24. The youth-only deer hunting opportunity is 12 days from now, Nov. 19-20. The regular deer-gun season commences Nov. 28 and runs through Dec. 4, with a bonus weekend Dec. 17-18.

Speaking of hunting opportunities, a few weeks ago 12 disabled American veterans were provided a guided archery hunt in southern Ohio at the Zaleski State Forest. On the weekend of Oct. 9-11, the ODNR divisions of Forestry and Wildlife partnered with the Buckeye Hero Hunt Committee, the Ohio Department of Veterans Services and other groups to provide this occasion for Ohio’s veterans in pursuit of the often elusive white-tailed deer.

A group of volunteers also helped out at this noble endeavor by providing meals, lodging and equipment to the hunt participants. Veterans who are 100 percent disabled were eligible for the Buckeye Hero Hunt program, and received free hunting and fishing licenses through the Division of Wildlife.

Fifteen disabled veterans were hosted on the guided archery hunt, and all 15 hunters harvested a deer. It was a rewarding moment. As stated by ODNR deputy director and state forester Robert Boyles, it was an “… honor to be able to show support for the men and women that have proudly served our country. We are proud to partner with the Buckeye Hero Hunt Committee for our Ohio veterans who have sacrificed so much for us.”

More good things are also in the works in regard to Ohio’s land, water and wildlife. In the news of late, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has made available about $1.7 billion in Farm Bill payments to more than a half-million Americans who have elected to set aside environmentally sensitive agricultural areas on their farms through the Conservation Reserve Program. This voluntary effort on the landowners’ part is affording the protection of almost 24 million acres of wetlands, grasslands and other beneficial — and vital — wildlife habitat.

Another program opportunity ag producers might consider is the Environmental Quality Incentive Program. Also one of the several voluntary conservation programs, EQIP offers financial and technical assistance to eligible applicants for several funding categories, including the Monarch Butterfly Project.

The deadline to submit an application for this round of EQIP funding is Nov. 18. For more information about EQIP, CRP or any of the other conservation programs designed to address natural resource concerns and help create additional wildlife habitat, contact your local soil and water conservation district, the Natural Resources Conservation Service or the Farm Service Agency.