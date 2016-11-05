Gales of November come often

However, there have been 25 November killer storms on the Great Lakes since 1847, including some famously documented tragedies that resulted in shipwrecks and loss of life.

One of the more notable ones is the Great Lakes Storm of Nov. 7-10, 1913. Cleveland was hit the hardest, with 5-foot drifts, buildings collapsing and utility poles toppling over. At least 19 ships sunk in the Great Lakes killing over 250 people.

The famous Armistice Day Blizzard and storm-force winds, Nov. 11, 1940, killed approximately 160 Midwestern duck hunters who were unaware of the impending storm and caught by the storm.

The Edmund Fitzgerald was lost in Lake Superior on Nov. 10, 1975. It left port, even though a gale was underway with 35-foot waves. The waves likely caused some of the ship’s open cargo holds to fill with water, leading to a list that created instability. It evidently snapped in half before quickly sinking without enough time to even send a distress signal or deploy lifeboats, killing 29 people.

An almost-November storm as a result of Hurricane Sandy affected Lake Erie, with winds in Cleveland’s Burke Lakefront Airport recorded at 68 mph on Oct.29-30, 2012, destroying boats and docks at several area marinas.

Origin of wind

Wind is formed when two weather systems with different air pressures or temperatures meet. When air pressures attempts to equalize, wind is created as high pressure moves into low pressure. When the sun warms the earth, warm air rises and creates a void for cooler air to rush into and fill the vacated space. Greater air pressure or temperature differences generate stronger winds.

In November, the greatest difference exists between the Great Lakes water temperatures and cold air dropping down from the Canadian arctic, resulting in frequent, strong wind events.

Before November, the Canadian air is not cold enough to create such a difference yet, nor does the prevailing Jet Stream drop it down as often. By December, the lakes have cooled enough to reduce the large difference in air mass temperatures and wind storm frequencies diminish.

A knot is a calculation of speed using distance over time, still always properly used over water. Knots were invented to measure a boat’s speed over water by counting how many knots from a rope of a known length played out while being timed with an hourglass.

The distance of a nautical mile is exactly 1,852 meters, which is 1/60th of a degree of latitude (one minute). It equals 6076.1 feet, compared to 5,280 feet in a land mile.

Many weather forecasters use miles per hour, as a courtesy for people who are more familiar with miles per hour when discussing wind speed over land.

The length of a land mile was decided by British Parliament in 1592 to be 8 furlongs, which was defined as 660 feet — the distance of furrow that a team of oxen could plow in a day, so 660 feet x 8 = a 5,280 mile. The Romans had earlier used 100 paces, or 5,000 feet as their distance for a mile.

How waves form

Over water, as sustained winds blow across a smooth water surface, ripples form. Then after ripples form, the wind gets a better grip and allows waves to grow even larger. Of course, the speed of the wind, the length of time the wind is blowing, the distance that the wind travels across the water and depth all affect the height of the waves produced.

High winds over water have their own names, depending upon speed, properly expressed in knots. A small craft advisory is the first warning given to mariners to be aware of when strong wind is expected. It is defined as 22-to-33 knots (25-to-38 miles per hour).

A gale-force wind is one that sustains a surface velocity of between 34 and 47 knots (39-to-54 miles per hour). A Storm Force Wind warning is issued when the wind is expected to reach 48-to-63knots (55-to-73 miles per hour) and a Hurricane Force Wind Warning is reserved for wind over 64-plus knots (74-plus miles per hour).

With modern weather forecasting techniques and better communication, no one should be surprised by an unexpected catastrophic wind event. To be safe, duck hunters and fishermen need to pay attention to the NOAA Marine forecast before venturing out into the Great Lakes, especially in November.