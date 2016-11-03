This one may hurt for a long time — but let's 'hope' not

Viewed by many purists as the most meaningful game in baseball history — the Cleveland Indians are again on the wrong side of heartbreak and devastation.

Instead, the Chicago Cubs have ended the most famous streak in professional sports after Wednesday’s incredibly wild and dramatic 8-7 win in 10 innings in Game 7 of the World Series between two long-suffering franchises at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

Never before had more history— and hope—been on the line in one baseball game. The Cubs hadn’t won the World Series since 1908 — and of course the Indians are still stuck on 1948.

In the immediate aftermath, it’s hard to believe there was ever going to be a more crushing loss than Game 7 of the 1997 World Series in Miami. Everyone remembers Cleveland having its closer on the mound with a 2-1 lead in the ninth inning against the Florida Marlins, only to eventually lose in 11 innings.

But in terms of sheer devastation, this one is at the very least right there. The Indians were in complete control of this series just five days ago, as they left Wrigley Field and Cubs fans in a sobering silence when they took a 3-1 series lead after a 7-2 win.

Then the Cubs found life in the fourth inning of Game 5, and never looked back — until questionable decisions by Joe Maddon during Game 7 came into play.

The Indians got to the overused star closer Aroldis Chapman — with Rajai Davis hitting one of the more improbable home runs in the 115-year history of the franchise in the bottom of the eighth inning to tie Wednesday’s game at 6-6.

So where did it go wrong? Take your pick, because there are plenty of choices.

One can start with the reality of the situation — there was no No. 2 or No. 3 starters to send out to the mound with the late September injuries to Carlos Carrasco and Danny Salazar.

Josh Tomlin and Corey Kluber pitched more than admirably to help put the Indians in position to win the World Series. But no one is going to argue they were clearly taxed — and a great Cubs lineup made the proper adjustments to their off-speed pitches.

Kluber was nothing short of incredible this season, but it was pretty telling that for the first time in his entire career he didn’t strike out a single batter in one of his starts on Wednesday. And Tomlin was simply asked too much in Game 6 — allowing six runs on six hits in a game the Indians never had a chance to win. Usual No. 5 starter Trevor Bauer was just plain forgettable this postseason, his drone propeller injury aside.

The longer a series goes, it certainly favors the better team. The Cubs were widely considered the best team in baseball from the outset of spring training, and won 103 games during the regular season.

Cleveland was able to quickly eliminate Boston and Toronto to win the American League pennant — never giving those two teams the opportunity to get back in it.

But the Cubs figured it out by the end of Game 5 Sunday night, and it wasn’t hard to see trouble was lurking.

I do have to say, it will be a real shame to remember the Indians as one of just a handful of teams to cough up a 3-1 lead in the World Series — especially at home. But that is the reality — there was going to be joy and heartbreak no matter who won this 112th Fall Classic.

However, unlike the punch to the heart in Florida in 1997, this loss does have a completely different feeling. With a depleted pitching staff and without arguably their best offensive player entering the year, outfielder Michael Brantley, the Indians came within a hit or out away from winning the World Series.

In some ways, it mirrors the way the Cleveland Cavaliers faced the NBA’s best record Golden State Warriors minus Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love in 2015. One can only hope there is a return opportunity for this franchise — as certainly a healthy Indians team will surely be in the mix again in 2017.

Though none of that matters right now. This one hurts badly — and is going to sting Cleveland’s oldest professional sports franchise until that day it snaps an almost seven decade drought — if it ever does.

The sun came up on Thursday — but will this opportunity come around again? We can only hope.

Because like the Cubs franchise for more than a century, right now, hope is all we have.