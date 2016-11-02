Threat of homeowner lawsuit leads to loan modification

After suffering a robbery earlier this year, Andrea started missing her mortgage payments. She was only several months behind when she reached out to her loan servicer, Cenlar, for a mortgage modification. Unfortunately, this began what appeared to be an endless cycle of the mortgage company demanding more and more paperwork of Andrea in support of her request for assistance.

BREAKING OUT

When faced with this situation, the homeowner should realize she must break out of the cycle as soon as possible. The question then becomes how to do so.

The answer lies in a federal law protecting homeowners. That law requires mortgage companies to provide full and accurate information to homeowners in a timely manner. It further allows the homeowner to sue for damages and attorney fees for uncorrected violations.

ANDREA’S SUCCESS

In Andrea’s case, a detailed letter to Cenlar pointing out that its practice of repeatedly demanding additional information may have violated the law and threatening a lawsuit led to mortgage success.

She has now been offered a modification which will keep her in her safely in her home for years to come. However, the lesson for all homeowners seeking mortgage relief is to be aware of that you have right to be treated fairly and that there is recourse if you are not.

This is a weekly column by Sandusky attorney Dan McGookey, devoted to telling true stories of homeowners who have been victimized by a lending system that makes it profitable to foreclose. The names used have been changed for privacy purposes.

Note from the author: If you have questions or comments regarding this or any Foreclosure Story article or should you like to have a “free mortgage analysis,” please visit mcgookeylaw.com, visit us on Facebook or call us at 419-502-7223, 614-444-5470 or 1-844-661-7942.

Kathryn Eyster contributed to this article.