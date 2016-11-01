Election time is an opportunity to evaluate the city commissioners

Next year, there will be another opportunity when some commissioners’ terms will expire and they will be asking you to re-elect them back into office.

Things to think about when voting:

• Unexpected increase in city water and sewer rates with no true explanation, only that the rates have not been raised for years, but the city announces later that it will be taking two thirds of the $242,000 yearly rent money out of the sewer and water funds for the relocation of City Hall. The City Hall move shouldn’t happen if the city has to rob the sewer and water funds that are needed to meet EPA demands.

• Commissioners moving City Hall so soon after passing Issue 8 and keeping quiet about it until Issue 8 was passed. Because of the way the city structured the new debt, the taxpayers have nothing to say about the move.

• There is $450,000 of Issue 8 grant being given away to the City Hall developer and possibly another grant of $400,000 if the developer doesn’t meet the tax credits requested for the project. With large grants given out, maybe there should have been a loan extended instead. It is deplorable for the city to just give away over $850,000 to a developer.

• The city is revamping its IT system and equipment with the expenditure coming out of sewer and water funds. The commission keeps telling us about how untouchable the different funds are because they were set up for one reason, but the city seems to find legal ways to maneuver around the exclusive funds.

• Plans to remodel Jackson Street Pier into a park, eliminating most of the parking.

• Loans are being made against the Issue 8 infrastructure account for street department vehicles and equipment, leaving less money going toward paving the streets.

• Plans to turn 222 Meigs St. area into townhouse living, which will probably end up as transient rentals.

• Issue 8 money is being poured into downtown development and businesses.

• Each and every year $250,000 in grants being given away. It makes me think the taxpayers gave way too much revenue to the city for money to be given away.