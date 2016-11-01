An outsider for city council

One thing I couldn’t see myself doing back then was running for office, and yet that’s exactly the journey on which I’m about to embark.

It’s not that I’m uninterested in politics. Quite the opposite, actually: I’ve spent years as the outspoken hard-left guy never afraid to dive into a controversial topic in a room full of moderates. The cold reality for a guy who supported Dennis Kucinich in his two presidential runs was that my views were a bit extreme compared to the general electorate.

From camping out with Occupy on some cold nights in 2011 to marching with Black Lives Matter on Martin Luther King Jr. Day last year, I’ve also participated in activism that the average mid-size city council candidate might shy away from due to the controversy. However, I’m not the average candidate, and the 2016 primaries proved to not be the average election season.

The 2016 primaries turned the word “socialist” on its head in political circles. Candidates scoffed, pundits laughed, so many people outright dismissed the idea that this guy from Vermont, with that big portrait of Eugene Victor Debs on his office wall, could possibly have an impact while embracing that word, “socialist.”

However, when Bernie Sanders scheduled rallies to discuss his vision for America, tens of thousands turned out, and they cheered through long-winded economic policy speeches high on math and short on catchphrases. It was the year the Left made their much-anticipated comeback.

If 2017 follows suit, I am confident I will be elected as a representative of the new, bolder progressive movement sought by voters.

My name is Alan Pugh, and I am a first-time candidate running for Elyria City Council At-Large, one of hundreds of current and future candidates inspired by the Political Revolution of Bernie Sanders. Over the next several months, I want to take you along on my journey with weekly posts here on the Register blog. You can also find me on Facebook at Facebook.com/AlanForElyria.

Thank you for taking part in this journey.