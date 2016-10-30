Sportsmen must weigh own priorities when voting

Before voting, each person must weigh all the issues that are most important to themselves. The following are my own observations and interpretations of how past policies and current platforms of the Democrat and Republican candidates have and would likely impact sportsmen.

Trump has promised to reverse environmental regulations imposed by the EPA that reduced the use of coal and rejects global warming science as a hoax.

In addition to raising carbon levels, burning coal causes acid rain and the higher atmospheric mercury levels that are responsible for Ohio’s statewide fish consumption advisories. Controversial mountain top removal mining obliterates rivers, wetlands and endangered species.

Clinton supports the downsizing of the coal industry, switching to heavily subsidized solar and wind produced energy in large part because of her acceptance of climate change science. However, the hypocritical wind industry is clearly not environmentally friendly, suppressing data showing significant collateral deaths of millions of bats and birds — including eagles as trade secrets.

While some Republicans advocate the transfer of Federal public land to state or private ownership for private exploitation of their oil, coal, minerals or forest resources, Trump has not supported this idea, which would devastate public hunting opportunities in western states.

Yet, Democrats have repeatedly been manipulated by anti-hunters to abuse the intent of the Endangered Species Act to interrupt legitimate forest and wildlife management.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recently agreed to a proposal from the sportsman’s devil, the Humane Society of the United States, to close 70 million more acres of public land in Alaska to state-regulated hunting.

What value are these wild places to sportsmen if sustainable, compatible uses, such as hunting, trapping and fishing are banned by Democrats' preservationist policies?

Trump and most Repubicans still want to drill in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and along our environmentally-sensitive coastlines, putting pristine natural resources at risk from more oil rig blowouts, fracking waste brine spills, pipeline failures and shipping accidents.

While most Democrats also support fracking, the administration blocked the construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline that would carry oil from the Alberta Tar Sands and Bakken Oil Range over America’s largest aquifer to the Gulf of Mexico.

Neither party has stellar records regarding wetlands protection. Republicans in the House recently voted to oppose funding the U.S. EPA’s Clean Water Rule protecting headwater wetlands.

In 2007, when Democrats controlled both chambers of Congress, they mandated specific numbers of gallons of ethanol to be used in the U.S., causing massive conversions of native prairies and wetlands into marginally productive corn acreage.

We need to convince lawmakers that our nation should not have to settle for clean enough water. Senator Rob Portman (R) has taken a personal interest in quickly fixing Lake Erie’s algae problem.

Gun rights

Clearly, all threats to gun rights originate from Democrats, who repeatedly release criminals who break existing gun laws, while pressing to restrict the rights of law-abiding armed citizens and sue gun manufacturers when criminals misbehave with their products. Unbelievably, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (D) even signed a United Nations worldwide arms treaty.

Clinton supports a 25 percent gun tax, banning the most popular rifle in America, the AR-15, limiting ammunition purchases, and favors Australian-type gun registration (that led to mandatory confiscation and a mass melt down of their citizen’s firearms).

In the U.S. Senate contest, formerly pro-gun Ohio Governor Ted Strickland (D) betrayed sportsmen by serving as President of a gun control organization in Washington, while U.S. Senator Portman supports constitutional gun rights for law abiding citizens as do the Trump/Pence ticket.

Decision time

The most imminent impact to sportsmen could be made by new Supreme Court Justices if asked to interpret the second Amendment of our Constitution (again) to decide how many, how often, where, what types, or even if guns will remain legal for law abiding citizens to purchase and own.

Clinton said that the latest Supreme Court decision was wrong about the second Amendment and promises to choose Justices and use executive orders to support her gun control goals.

Unfortunately, no political party produced a worthy U.S. Presidential candidate for 2016. Sportsmen must compare the acute risk to gun and hunting rights by most Democrats to the chronic indifference toward protecting the environment by many Republicans.