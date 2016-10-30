Ohio’s state animal best known and most seen species of wildlife

Well, it seems the “Buckeye State,” Ohio’s well-known nickname, first was tossed around a couple of hundred years ago. And growing in its popularity since William Henry Harrison’s presidential election in 1840, the nickname has remained indelibly attached to us.

It probably also had a lot to do with the fact that a lot of those types of trees dotted our landscape at one time. Moreover, it stemmed from the name prescribed by our territory’s initial residents, the Native Americans, referring to this tree’s nut as “hetuck,” meaning buck eye, due to its resemblance to the eye of a deer — which brings me to a popular topic at this time of the year.

What I am referring to is the increase in whitetail deer activity. If you’re behind the lens of a camera or the string of a compound bow, that’s just one of the rewards for the time we afford ourselves by stepping outside and into nature. However, the encounters between our furry friends and our vehicles are not the close encounters we would ever hope to experience. Yet, they can, and sometimes do, happen.

The National Highway Safety Administration reports about 1.5 million deer-related car accidents nationally each year. Fortunately, the human fatalities associated with all of Ohio’s deer-vehicle mishaps remain a very small fraction among the number of injuries. According to the statistics maintained by the Ohio Department of Public Safety, there were four fatalities and 801 injuries among the 21,061 deer-vehicle crashes last year. That compares to four fatalities among the 798 injuries in 2014, and eight fatalities among the 968 injuries in 2013.

Among the five counties with the highest number of reported deer-vehicle crashes last year, two are very close to our county: Lorain borders us to the east and Richland is just one county removed to the south. The other counties with the recent highest statistics include Stark, Clermont and Hamilton — and we’re right in the middle of the peak months (October-November) for the highest levels of deer activity that have been tracked over the past couple of years.

I wish I could promise you that if you followed every conceivable fall driving tip that’s offered, you will never have a deer happenstance with your car, truck van or — God forbid — motorcycle. Regrettably, I can’t. Although, I will suggest that the odds will increase in your favor a great deal, if you will keep a few tips in mind.

First and foremost: Stay alert, and don’t depend on the deer to jump out of your way of travel. The peak times of the day for deer movement are around dawn (5-8 a.m.) and at dusk, though in actuality you’re apt to see deer “dancing and prancing” at any time during the months of October, November and even into December. This is even more paramount when the “rut” is on and deer are unwaveringly in pursuit of fulfilling their passion desires.

Use your bright headlights as much as possible, and if you see one deer, expect there may be several more close behind. That very thing happened to me and my family a few years ago during one of our road trips. If a fender-bender appears to be unavoidable, it’s definitely in your favor to not swerve in the effort to miss them. You then risk losing control of your vehicle or hitting another vehicle, not ever a good scenario. And pay attention to those “deer crossing” signs; they are there for a good reason.

As our state forester, Robert Boyles, puts it: “All Ohioans share in the benefits of healthy woodlands … a valuable renewable resource that helps the economy.” This weekend and next are prime times to get outdoors and take in the sights and smells of the fall season.

You won’t need to look very far to find all sorts of ideas, from fall getaways, scenic road trips and farm market fall activities, to apple butter making or a short hike along a forested pathway. You can gaze over a list of suggestions on the ODNR’s website at ohio.org/fall. I can assure you no tricks, just treats, when it comes to all our Buckeye State has to offer, the bounty of our stewardship!