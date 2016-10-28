'The Other Wes Moore' is an interesting book

If you act quickly, there’s still time to read it before the author arrives in Sandusky on Wednesday as part of the “Sandusky Reads” project encouraging people to read the book.

It’s a full book, but in terms of length, it’s not “War and Peace” or The Bible. The audiobook version, which is how I chose to get the book read, is a little over six hours long.

More to the point, it is interesting throughout and riveting in many places. You aren’t likely to toss it aside because you are bored.

The idea for the book began when Moore, a writer, financial advisor and combat veteran, heard about a career criminal who had the same name. Both men were African-Americans from Baltimore who grew up without fathers in a similar neighborhood. Both did badly in school for awhile, and both made youthful mistakes.

But one Wes Moore — the author — became a Rhodes Scholar, a world traveler and a best selling author. The “other” Wes Moore is serving a life sentence for a murder that took place during a jewelry store robbery. The book describes the life story of the two men, and how they got to know each other when the author visited the convicted criminal in prison.

I had only a couple of complaints. In his introduction, Moore writes, “Some names have been changed to protect people’s identities and the quiet lives they now choose to lead.” I’m fine with that. But in the next sentence, Moore writes, “A few characters are composites.” I don’t understand why that was necessary in a nonfiction account.

I also felt the book could have been longer. At one point, the book mentions in passing that the “other” Wes Moore once stole a car. There’s no other information given about the incident. The “other” Wes Moore was the only one of the four jewelry store robbery and murder defendants who refused to plead guilty and who took the case to trial. The book only briefly describes the evidence in the case, and I couldn’t tell if he had a credible defense.

Still, a book that seems too short is better than a book that’s too long, and I recommend it to everyone.

As my colleague Caitlin Nearhood reported earlier this month, the Sandusky Library is bringing Moore to speak in Sandusky with the help of the Lange Trust. Moore will give a free public talk and also speak to local students.

He’ll address the public at the Sandusky State Theatre at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2. Admission is free, but reservations must be made. To make reservations, call the Lange Trust at 419-625-9743.