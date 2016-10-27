Opinion: County Republicans incompetent

But I’m scratching my head.

Wiersma seems like a nice enough fellow, but the Fremont police department, under his leadership, was more like a frat house than a disciplined law enforcement agency.

There were multiple incidents of drunken behavior and lawlessness among a select few in the ranks that were rarely, if ever, met with appropriate disciplinary action, including a drunken hit-skip accident with an officer fleeing the scene.

And maybe it should not come as a surprise that suspended Sheriff Kyle Overmyer participated in the county Republican Party committee vote to choose an interim sheriff.

Overmyer is in a tough spot, facing trial in the spring on 43 criminal counts, including drug and theft charges. He’s innocent until proven guilty, and one of his chief accusers is former detective Sean O’Connell, who seems to be getting the kid-gloves treatment from prosecutors.

Both Sandusky County Prosecutor Tom Stierwalt and Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, have refused to review criminal allegations against the detective, and also refused to hand off the report of the investigation of O’Connell to an independent prosecutor to do it.

But Overmyer voting on an interim successor, and interviewing the candidates who wanted to take over his job, would seem to fly in the face of the terms of his bond after he was arrested Aug. 23, that he not have any interaction with the sheriff’s office, or employees of the sheriff’s office.

County Republicans were oblivious to that on Wednesday, and they seem to be in denial about how dysfunctional the sheriff’s office became under Overmyer. That’s despite all the evidence available to them, from a zoned-out, drugged-up chief dispatcher to disappearing evidence and unsolved homicides, they stand behind Overmyer as their candidate.

That vote of confidence in him is a vote that supports a substandard level of professionalism. It’s a craven lust for power, at the expense of the public.

Republicans should ask Overmyer to end his campaign for re-election.