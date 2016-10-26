So this is what a postseason ace looks like

The Cleveland Indians won a postseason opener for the third straight series this month. Tuesday’s 6-0 win over the Chicago Cubs in front of 38,091 at Progressive Field gave them a 1-0 lead in the World Series.

So this is what having a bona fide postseason ace in the prime of his career and home field advantage feels like.

When the Indians reached the World Series in 1995 and 1997, they opened on the road each time because of the old rule where home field rotated between the American League and National League.

Those teams also had solid veteran pitchers, such as Orel Hershiser and Dennis Martinez, who were nearing the end of their respective careers. But from Game 1 of the American League Championship Series in 1995 through Game 1 of the ALCS in 1998 — the Indians lost eight consecutive series openers in the postseason.

In the World Series, Cleveland won Game 1 in 1920, but lost the opener in both 1948 and 1954 as well.

What a different feeling Tuesday night provided, as the Indians not only opened the Fall Classic at home for the first time — but they also got another gem of a performance from their Cy Young candidate.

Corey Kluber’s first-ever start on baseball’s biggest stage produced Cleveland’s most dominant Fall Classic start since the days of Hall of Famers Bob Feller and Bob Lemon.

In 112 years of the World Series, no pitcher had struck out eight batters through the first three innings of a game — until Kluber did that Tuesday night, striking out the side twice in that span.

In six-plus innings, he scattered four hits and didn’t walk a batter while striking out nine. His ERA in the postseason in 24 1/3 innings to date: 0.74. He’s also struck out 29 batters in that stretch.

Most Cleveland fans fondly look back at the years from 1995-2001, when the team reached the postseason five times in six years and won two AL pennants. But when looking back, that team and former front office always gets knocked for not pulling the trigger on possible trades for names like Randy Johnson, Pedro Martinez and Curt Schilling.

But that is no longer two decades later. The Indians quietly acquired Kluber from the San Diego Padres at the trade deadline in 2010, sending Jake Westbrook to the St. Louis Cardinals as part of a three-team deal.

That trade has looked great for the past past four seasons, but it never looked better than Tuesday night. The 30-year old Kluber was certainly solid in his wins in Game 2 against Boston in the Division Series and Game 1 of the ALCS against Toronto — but not at the level we saw against the Cubs.

It’s one thing to have impressive stats, but it’s another to be dominant and intimidating while doing it. Kluber is an emotionless assassin of the strike zone. Oh, and the two names he eclipsed by striking out eight batters in the first nine innings of a World Series game? Hall of Famers Bob Gibson and Randy Johnson — the definition of dominant and intimidating.

The 2014 Cy Young winner may not win the award in a couple of weeks for this season, but he’s certainly a finalist once again. And I think it’s safe to say everyone is more than OK with that if the Indians can somehow find a way to win three more games and end a 68-year championship drought.

There were plenty of other heroes once again for Cleveland Tuesday night. Roberto Perez continued his orbit of the moon postseason with two more home runs and four RBIs. And of course sensational shortstop Francisco Lindor added three more hits and scored the game’s first run off an infield single.

But make no mistake — the biggest reason for the Tribe taking a 1-0 lead in the World Series for the first time since 1920 started and ended with the performance of Kluber.

No one knows how the rest of the series will play out ahead of Game 2 today, especially when it shifts to raucous Wrigley Field for three games this weekend with a starting rotation still ravaged by injuries.

But we do know this: The last 14 times the home team won Game 1 in the World Series, they’ve gone on to win it — and Kluber can likely pitch two more times if necessary.

“We need him, and we’re going to need him more,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “But the way he prepares, works out and takes care of himself — that’s why we’re late into October and the needle on the gas tank isn’t pointing to empty.”

The Indians have a legitimate postseason ace — and are finally in early control of the World Series for the first time in nearly a century.