Dickman, Minton toss 300s same night at Cedar Lanes

They added to their already impressive list of award-winning scores.

Dickman chalked up his 14th career 300 in the opening game of the night.

Minton, bowling in the next pair of lanes, came right back with his seventh perfect game, and second in as many weeks in the same league.

Dickman, who holds the Sandusky USBC career series record of 878 which he posted in February of 2003, with games of 278-300-300 at Cedar Lanes, is just a sub in league firing.

"I'm the Sandusky High boys and girls bowling coach for her past 10 years and don't get much time to bowl myself,” Dickman said. “I had a heart attack in 2011 and didn't return to bowling until 2015, but I'm healthy again.”

The 52-year-old graduate of Sandusky (1982) opened with 300, then followed with 204 and 186 for a 690 series.

"I really didn't expect this and when I got into the 10th frame I just thought to myself, ‘throw the shot and see what happens,’" Dickman said.

“Randy Hart of Cedar Lanes was looking for someone to bowl and I felt good enough to give it a try, and this happens. It was exciting," he added.