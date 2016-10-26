Can I sue my bank?

Over the years, we have seen dozens of homeowners who suffered the following treatment at the hands of their bank or loan servicer:

• Requiring those seeking mortgage modifications to repeatedly send in the same financial information time and again, claiming it was never received, or was stale-dated by the time it was received.

• Forcing them into an endless cycle of submitting additional information to complete their application for assistance.

• Fraudulently denying a home retention option to those entitled to one.

• Deliberately giving homeowners contradictory or false information as to the options available.

• Misleading homeowners into believing they are on a path to a mortgage modification, while at the same time pushing along the foreclosure process (dual tracking).

• Granting mortgage modifications with highly inflated balances because of unjustified fees and charges.

• Adding bogus charges, such as “Property Inspection Fees” or “Legal Fees” onto monthly mortgage statements.

Unfortunately, they had no idea such abusive treatment could give rise to the right on their part to sue their bank.

THE FEDERAL LAW

Federal law gives consumers a means of fighting back when faced with the bullying tactics mentioned above. The first step to be taken is writing a detailed letter pointing out the transgressions. When sent, this letter sets the wheels in motion for the bank to act within certain time limits.

THE RIGHT TO SUE

If the bank does not correct its misconduct after being put on notice, then the homeowner has the right to sue for damages. The damages include all costs suffered, such as additional amounts added onto the mortgage balance. They also include attorney fees and costs in filing the lawsuit. Homeowners now have a powerful tool they can use to straighten out their banks’ misconduct.

This is a weekly column by Sandusky attorney Dan McGookey, devoted to telling true stories of homeowners who have been victimized by a lending system that makes it profitable to foreclose. The names used have been changed for privacy purposes.

Note from the author: If you have questions or comments regarding this or any Foreclosure Story article or should you like to have a “free mortgage analysis,” please visit mcgookeylaw.com, visit us on Facebook or call us at 419-502-7223, 614-444-5470 or 1-844-661-7942.

Kathryn Eyster contributed to this article.