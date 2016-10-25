Party's over

It’s off to the gallows for you.

Yikes!

Talk about nothing being certain except death and taxes.

Suspended in time and space is the question of why county officials statewide in Ohio’s 88 counties are elected to office on the ballot listed under the political party that they represent.

Why?

How preposterous is it to vote for a county coroner because of the stance their political party has on immigration?

Or voting for a county auditor because of their political party beliefs on abortion.

Does it really matter if your county auditor, clerk of courts, commissioner, coroner, engineer, judges, prosecutor, recorder, treasurer is a Democrat or Republican?

After all, the war with ISIS and how a political party wants to deal with it, has no bearing whatsoever on county commissioners deciding to commission $75,000 for consulting services to consult them so they do not have to come to a decision on their own.

The fact of the matter is when most people run for election for a seat in a county office, in order to gain the backing they believe they need, they become political puppets.

7th INNING STRETCH. If there was ever a poster child for “Us against the world” it would be this year’s edition of the Cleveland Indians.

It is just Cleveland’s luck that 68 years since winning the 1948 World Series they would face the Chicago Cubs who have not won the fall classic in 108 years.

Because of that drought the Cubs have become media darlings, outside of Cleveland, as the media is playing to the masses and rooting on the world to root for the Cubs to win the World Series.

Wow!

All of a sudden Cleveland has become the Rodney Dangerfield of Major League Baseball.

They get no respect.

Of course, the Indians got no respect during the regular season from their fans as they finished 28th in attendance with “only” 1,591,667 fans showing up to root, root, root on the home team.

Which —move over, Tito — two of those fans were my lovely bride, Sue, and yours truly.

Twice we witnessed the Tribe play Detroit and twice we witnessed the home team defeat the visitors, 12-1 and 11-4. Which made it twice as nice.

But with all the Indians have been through this season, from injuries, suspensions and lack of fan support, they have the most important respect needed.

They respect themselves.

Anyway, if case you have not heard, Sandusky County is in need of an interim sheriff until Jan. 1 of next year. Because Sheriff Overmyer, who was suspended after being indicted on 43, yes 43, felony counts that include drug and theft charges, is from the Republican Party, they get to select the interim sheriff.

Now of the four who applied to be interim sheriff, three of them are members of the Republican Party. Retired Sandusky County sheriff’s detective James Consolo, former Fremont police Chief Tim Wiersma and current Clyde police Chief Bruce Gower.

Plus, one independent.

Perkins police Lieutenant Chris Hilton.

Lt. Hilton, who has chosen to be a police officer and not a politician, is facing an uphill battle as the Republicans’ central committee will vote just to see if he, as a more than qualified candidate, can speak and present his case before the committee.

What?

This is why the Ohio General Assembly should set a bipartisanship trend for the USA and pass legislation that citizens who run for local government offices — county, city and township — must run as an independent candidate.

By getting the proper number of signatures on the petition for the desired office the candidates’ names will appear on the ballot without a party affiliation.

That way capable, competent candidates like Lt. Hilton will always have a chance and it will send a message to political parties that when it comes to local government in Ohio …

The party’s over.