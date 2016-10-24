If you like fiction, learn the name 'Peter Ferry.'

“Travel Writing” is by Peter Ferry, a retired high school English teacher in the Chicago area who was born here but grew up in Parkersburg, W. Va., and in Chicago; he attended Ohio University and Northwestern University.

I ran across him because he was invited to speak at Ida Rupp Public Library in Port Clinton. When I noticed the rave reviews he had received for “Travel Writing,” which came out in 2008, and “Old Heart,” issued last year, I decided that serious readers in the area needed to know about him and wrote an advance.

Then I decided to try one of his books. I did “Travel Writing” first as a matter of convenience; it’s available as an audiobook on Overdrive, the digital service offered by Sandusky Library and other local libraries, and listening to an audiobook as I drove to work fit my schedule.

It’s an excellent novel, literary fiction but with a mystery-thriller plot. The protagonist, “Peter Ferry,” resembles the real-life Peter Ferry (the character also is a high school English teacher). He sees a woman die in an auto accident and becomes obsessed with what caused the accident and what really happened.

Writing a novel with a protagonist named after yourself is a postmodern device that’s been used in other novels, of course. Martin Amis and Richard Powers are two writers I like a lot who also have done it. But Ferry plays with the concept in various ingenious ways. For example, Ferry tells the story to his high school English class, and the students pester him to reveal what is “true” and what he made up. I can’t say more without giving away surprises.

“Travel Writing” also is a novel about relationships, and what is “true” and “false” in romantic relationships. It is thought-provoking but also easy to read. I am eager to read “Old Heart” and plan to get to it before the year ends.