Deer antler rattling works — sometimes

Apparently, deer hearing this commotion come to investigate because it tells them that there are bucks fighting for the right to breed with a nearby doe in heat.

Since the pecking order of all of the resident bucks is normally established before the rut, they are eager to see if a displaced newcomer is invading their territory.

Glancing through any sporting goods catalog or store will reveal a selection of gadgets designed to imitate the sound of a fight, including molded plastic rattling racks, bags, etc.

I have a heavy shed that my wife found at Sandusky’s NASA Plum Brook Station during a controlled deer hunt within their fenced in facility, matched with a heavy antler from a dead buck found dead on the property where we hunt.

The first time I tried rattling, I was fully camouflaged from head-to-toe, including thin gloves and a facemask, sitting on a cushion against a fence line, facing a woodlot across a small pasture.

When I smacked the two antlers together, the resounding crack sounded like when the sweet spot of a wooden baseball bat hits a fastball. The deep, rich tone surprised me, unlike the higher pitched sound which many artificial antlers produce.

I kept at it, trying to sound like two angry bucks coming at each other from a few feet away, smacking their horns together like bighorn sheep rams, mixed in with some rubbing and twisting to mimic deer wrestling for position, while also pounding the ground and shaking the brush around me.

It was ironic to be making so much noise while deer hunting. But, after about five minutes of this racket, I saw a buck about 300 yards away in the next pasture working its way closer. Even at that distance, it was plain to see that it was sporting a heavy rack.

I also saw deer stirring in the woods about 150 yards across the pasture in front of me. Two (6 or 8-point) 'basket rack' bucks exited the woods together and began confidently heading toward me.

Although I wish that I could have waited on the big one to get close enough for a shot, I was only armed with a crossbow and was feeling too vulnerable sitting on the ground as the pair of little bucks closed to within 50 yards.

I dreaded the headlines that would follow: “Outdoor writer gored by bucks while hunting.”

So I stood up and waved my arms and successfully shooed them away. To my disappointment, the big one in the next pasture saw their white-tailed flags waving and reversed course, too.

I could hear another deer to my left. When I turned around to look for it, this deer turned out to be a 2-point 'spike' which was only about 10 yards away. Even after all of the commotion, it was still trying to find a way to jump over the fence that separated us. Finally, after he got downwind of me at about five yards, he figured it out and confusedly slipped away.

The next morning, I was able to call over 20 small-antlered bucks, button bucks and does toward my tree stand without offering any reliable shots.

The following year, no matter how much I banged and pounded, twisted and scraped the antlers, not a single deer responded.

The timing of my trip that year must have been off. Studies have concluded that deer respond more reliably to rattling during early, late and post-rut periods.

In this latitude, various sources predict that the chasing phase of the rut will begin around Nov. 8 and run to Nov. 14, plus or minus a day, making these days the best dates to try rattling this year.

Around Nov. 15-20, the breeding phase will peak.

Deer sightings decrease while bucks accompany the does for the two days that they allow them to mate. Bucks tending does are unlikely to respond to fights. As the numbers of unbred does decline after Nov. 20, bucks resume their search for new mates and fighting resumes, allowing additional rattling opportunities.

To try rattling in a deer, my recommendations are to use heavy-beamed antlers, set up in a downwind, elevated stand and mix some loud antler smacking with subtle ticking and rubbing at each of your hunting locations during these periods.