What about the war on drugs?

UNLV?

Bet you thought the way things have been transpiring for both candidates since the last debate, it would be appropriate if tonight’s verbal contest took place at Las Vegas’ Circus Circus.

That would be just our luck. After the elephants and donkeys are done performing we will be left to clean it up.

Clean up what the Commission on Presidential Debates last week announced were the topics Fox News moderator Chris Wallace selected for tonight’s presidential gab fest. The fair and balanced topics revealed are on:

Debt and entitlements.

Immigration.

Economy.

Supreme Court.

Foreign hot spots.

Fitness to be president.

Each of the chosen fair and balanced subjects will get a 15-minute blah-blah-blah time segment.

Blah-blah-blah?

Yes, because by now we as voters and viewers know the candidates’ stance on each issue as well as they do.

So, while they are both blah-blah-blahing we, as voters and viewers, still don’t know the candidate’s stance on the one issue that affects us all in one way or another.

The USA’s war on drugs.

INTERMISSION. With almost 320 million people in the USA and the main two candidates for president 20 shopping days from now are him and her?

Yikes!

The trouble with politics is of course, politics.

Then it occurred to me. The last two weeks in the “Halftime” and “7th inning stretch” sections in this column I wrote about two successful people in sports.

The Ohio State Buckeyes football coach Urban Meyer and the manager of the Cleveland Indians, Tito Francona.

This is what we need as president of the USA. People who know how to manage and coach people.

Especially Congress.

Considering Tito and Urban are a tad busy managing, coaching and leading their teams to winning the World Series and National Championship.

Who to run?

Then it came to me.

With his winning ways coaching high school baseball, girls high school basketball, American Legion, Soldier Home and various other baseball teams ...

That’s right.

Ray Neill for president!

Anyway, the war on drugs in the USA is the one war we cannot afford to lose.

But, we are.

Mainly because our presidents, past and present, and Congress, past and present, have not established a battle plan to fight the war on drugs.

Legal and illegal.

Legally last year in the USA, according to The American Society of Addiction Medicine, there were 18,893 overdose deaths related to prescription pain relievers.

Illegally last year in the USA, again according to ASAM, there were 10,574 overdose deaths related to heroin.

We all know someone, whether it be a relative, friend, relative of a friend or friend of a relative who has died from an overdose.

I am not going to debate on how our federal government should fight the war on drugs because the undertaking is so massive that my opinion(s) would take me to the Comic/Advice page, and the last thing I want to do is upset “Dear Abby.”

Because if I do, who is she going to write to?

Perhaps if our elected officials in Washington decide to draw battle lines to fight the war on drugs they need to look to Erie County. That will help them realize it is going to have to be a joint effort by all forms of governments to not only fight the war on drugs but attend to the casualties of this war.

The 16-bed detox center being built on the Erie County Health Department Superior Street grounds is a great example of government working together to obtain the same goal.

Help people in need of help.

Meanwhile tonight, the debate about the war on drugs between Candidates Clinton and Trump won’t happen in Vegas, meaning …

It stays in Vegas.