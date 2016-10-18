Minton, Brauer roll 300 games at Cedar, Riverview Lanes

Minton, 21, exploded for his sixth perfect game with scores of 300-207-212—719 (Oct.11) in the Kasper Auto Group League at Cedar Lanes.

Brauer, 49, raised his total of 300 to 12 when he put together games of 242-213-300 for a 755 total in the Classic Trio League Oct. 13 at Riverview Lanes.

Minton, a 2013 Perkins High School graduate, has been bowling three years in adult league competition. He also has a personal high series of 817.

"I usually get a little nervous around the eighth frame, that's when everything starts to kick in," he said. "My goal in the 10th frame was to make a solid shot, and take it one shot at time. I was also calm."

Minton, who bowled on the Perkins bowling team while in high school and had his last 300 game two years ago, is employed by American Power Sport in Sandusky.

Brauer, a 1985 Sandusky High School graduate, ended a drought of 300s.

"The last one I had was in the 2012-2013 season when I set the house series record at Riverview with an 858," he said. He has hit the 800 plateau eight times.

"I usually get a little nervous when I continue to strike, and get into that 10th frame," Brauer said. "All I try to do is take a deep breath, and hit my spot. I had a couple of light hits along the way, and the strike in the eighth frame was on a light hit — but I managed to get all 10 pins fall. The three in the 10th were in the pocket, and the second one was also light."

Employed by Cedar Point, Brauer bowls twice a week and carries a 210 average at Riverview. He started bowling at he age of nine in the junior program under John Soblesky at Bonnie Lanes.

Adult/Youth doubles event Nov. 12-13 at Star Lanes

The annual Sandusky USBC adult/youth doubles tournament is set for Nov. 12-13 at Star Lanes.

Firing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Nov. 12 and again at 11 a.m. Nov. 13 with entry fee at $26 per team.

The Sandusky USBC has added $150 in smart scholarship dollars to the prize list.

The format is three games and handicap is 90 per cent of 440 (youth/adult combined average).

There are two divisions — 11 and under, and 12 and over. Participants must use their highest average for the 2015-16 season. If no average, the highest mark for the present 2016-2017 season for a minimum of 12 games will be used.

For adult bowlers not sanctioned, women use 150 and men 200.

For more information, contact Sandusky USBC secretary Mike Wren.