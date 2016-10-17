Find a quiet, lonely spot and read some horror fiction

The price is right, too, because any horror novel written before 1923 or so is likely to be available for free at Project Gutenberg and similar sites, in formats for nearly every smartphone, tablet or Kindle.

Last year, I read “Brood of the Witch Queen” by Sax Rohmer, about horrible events in Britain and ancient Egyptian tombs. Michael Dirda, the excellent Washington Post book critic, recommended the book to me. This year, I plan to try another Dirda recommendation, “The Beetle” by Richard Marsh. Of course, if you’ve never sat down and read Bram Stoker’s “Dracula” or H.P. Lovecraft’s stories, you should try them, too. I am also very fond of “The Thing From the Lake” by Eleanor Ingram. (A good, free audiobook is available).

If you need more ideas on horror novels that are worth reading, including modern ones, writer, critic and musician Ted Gioia is doing a “Year of Horrible Reading” in 2016, reviewing a different horror novel every week (the first book he took on is “Dracula.”) He’s interested in a rather wide range of authors and books, so you’re likely to find something interesting if you browse his pieces.